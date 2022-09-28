Wednesday night's crash occurred just north of the Uretiti Beach campsite, pictured here. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The driver of a car involved in a serious crash on the Ruakākā straights last night had to be cut free by firefighters.

Two people were critically injured when their cars collided on State Highway 1, north of the Uretiti Beach Department of Conservation Campsite, around 10pm.

The Advocate understands a patient was airlifted to Whangārei Hospital by the Northland Rescue Helicopter and another was taken by ambulance.

Ruakākā chief fire officer Darrell Trigg said when crews arrived at the scene the two vehicles were "sort of" spread apart over a distance.

Firefighters worked fast with their hydraulic rescue gear to remove the car's roof and doors so they could reach a seriously injured driver trapped inside their car.

"We train for this because we know that every second counts," Trigg said.

Once inside the vehicle, firefighters provided first aid until Hato Hone St John paramedics arrived, which happened "pretty quickly".

Trigg said a second person from the three involved was seriously injured but didn't need to be cut free.

The Advocate has approached police regarding the cause of the crash.

The road was closed while police carried out a scene examination. Traffic was diverted around the crash site and motorists were asked to avoid the area.