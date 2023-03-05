The land around Jonathan Trask's house moved during Cyclone Gabrielle and resulted in his home being red-stickered.

Jonathan Trask had just spent about $100,000 putting in a new kitchen and bathroom, only for everything to go to waste in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Whangārei drainlayer, his wife and four children under the age of eight were forced to leave their home after the land around it slipped. After frantically searching for a temporary rental, they managed to find one yesterday.

They lived in a four-bedroom weatherboard house on stilts up a hill, between Whangārei and Dargaville.

On the morning of February 14, Trask said he went outside to check on his fences and noticed cracks around his house. He called his insurance company and a representative turned up an hour later.

“The insurance guy told us to get out. Initially, my house was yellow-stickered, but it was red-stickered after they’ve had another look. I think the land around the house would have moved quite a bit.”

He took his family, their dog and their cat to his mum’s house in Tūtūkākā where they occupied a bedroom.

Trask is realistic insurance will take up to six months to sort out, including the involvement of the Earthquake Commission and Geotech studies.

He bought the house three years ago. “Nothing happened until the storm came, and it changed everything,” he said. There was no water seepage inside the house.

A number of Kaipara homeowners have had their houses stickered in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, mainly in the Dargaville area.

The Kaipara District Council (KDC) said some houses may also be downgraded following an initial assessment.

As of Friday, nine houses in Kaipara were red-stickered and eight yellow-stickered.

In Whangārei, five red and 17 yellow stickers have been slapped on commercial and residential premises.

The red, yellow or white sticker issued is a legal instruction, not just advice and must not be removed or changed without a reclassification from council staff.

The council is urging anyone whose property has been stickered to make sure they get in touch with their insurer in the first instance, who will work with them on the next steps.

The public should stay aware of the ongoing risk of landslips and subsidence following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Many household insurance policies will also cover commercial accommodation if you have to leave your home due to damage. If you are impacted, talk to your insurer in the first instance.

You can also contact the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service if you have concerns about your claim or are unsure about the process. The Insurance Council has some supporting information for landlords, renters, and businesses on their website.

To book a building assessment, homeowners can contact the building team at buildingcompliance@kaipara.govt.nz or call KDC customer services centre on 0800 727 059.

Yellow-stickered homes sustain moderate damage and access may be restricted to some of the building only, or for short-term entry, under supervision from council staff.

Houses that are red-stickered cannot be used and entry is prohibited because it has sustained moderate or heavy damage and poses a significant risk to health or life.