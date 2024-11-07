“People are coming and going all the time, you don’t build friendships like you do here.”
The Booths, who are both retired, contacted the Northern Advocate after a story about Northland farming couple Danica and John Wells who uprooted their lives and started afresh in Australia, working on on a 200,000-acre (80,937ha) organic cattle station in Queensland.
Gordon, now 72, was a traffic police officer on the Auckland Harbour bridge and Sharon was a nurse before they left for Australia with their young son Logan in 1984.
The couple, who still have family across the ditch, was only planning to stay in Brisbane for one year.
But Sharon got involved in working on the Expo World Fair “so we stayed”.
“I got offered some amazing jobs, so we stayed longer,” Sharon said.
“We loved it, we had a great life, we were involved in touch football, my husband had a karate club, and my son played soccer and rugby.
“We had a really good life, but once you get older and you stop playing those sports it was really hard to fit in somewhere.”
Though initially Sharon found it difficult to get well-paid work, she soon found her niche working at a major bank, starting out as a bank teller then being promoted to facilities manager for 19 years.
Gordon did lots of different jobs including owning a Jim’s Mowing franchise.
“When we went over there, I couldn’t get a job for ages, I was working in a fruit shop,” Sharon said.
“Then one day I was volunteering at a soccer club, and the patron [of the soccer club], a bank manager, walked by and said, ‘you love people don’t you? You’re the sort of person I want working in the bank’.
“We stayed for 23 years, made some money, and came home.”
Thousands of Kiwis have fled to Australia chasing better opportunities, higher wages, and greater quality of life as the cost-of-living crisis continues in New Zealand.
The Australian government has made it easier and more appealing too; in April 2023, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a new direct pathway to citizenship for eligible New Zealand citizens who have lived across the Tasman for at least four years.
This means Kiwis living in Australia who qualify will now be able to vote, and access full housing and health and welfare supports.
Sharon said she and Gordon have 12 friends [six couples] who are on their way to the lucky country in the next few weeks.
She said she was “disappointed and sad” to see them go.