Kevin and Kerry had lots of visitors, including granddaughter Meika, to their new home at Uretiti.

Kevin and Kerry had lots of visitors, including granddaughter Meika, to their new home at Uretiti.

After renting for years and being turned down for a mortgage due to age, Kerry and Kevin Heath decided to condense their life into a caravan.

It's only several months in but they haven't looked back and likely never will.

They are among many Northlanders purchasing caravans for various reasons as Trade Me cites "caravans" as the second top search for the region last year.

After returning from Australia, the couple had been renting in Whangārei for the past eight years. However, the rent was going up more than their wages so they approached the bank for a loan to accompany their deposit for a house.

"My husband [aged 61] was considered too old so we purchased a caravan and moved out of our rental," explained Kerry.

"We are now fulfilling a dream and paying no more rent. There is no stress and we owe people nothing."

The Heath's set-up at Uretiti.

The couple are residing in their 2008 Sterling Elite caravan at Uretiti, where their large blended family, including grandchildren, camp. They plan to make their winter home at a central Whangārei campground, then move around various beaches during the summer months.

Kerry and Kevin are excited about their new lifestyle.

With the money they are saving on rent, they intend to eventually buy an upgraded caravan.

Another positive, said Kerry, is being able to share the lifestyle they could not give their kids when younger.

"We struggled as parents and to pay the rents for years and you just don't have the money to take the kids anywhere so it's nice to be back here with them being older and having the grandchildren, to experience that connection and freedom and just cruise with life. Now we can make those memories.

"It is so special, we are loving it. There's been lots of love and laughter."