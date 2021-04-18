Northland briefs: Lucky lotto winner

The man's body was spotted in Raumanga Stream, near Herekino St, by a member of the public just before 2pm on Friday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police have confirmed there is nothing suspicious about the death of a man who body was found in a Whangārei waterway on Friday afternoon. The 52-year-old was found face-down in Raumanga Stream, at the rear of Hihiaua Cultural Centre on Herekino St, as the tide was falling just before 2pm. Acting Senior Sergeant Nigel Turnbull said the Whangārei man had been identified but police were not yet in a position to release his name. Police inquiries were ongoing. He urged anyone who had interacted with the man in the days preceding his death last week to contact police by emailing aaron.crawford@police.govt.nz. It is understood the man had been missing for a few days before a member of the public saw his body and raised the alarm.

Person dies suddenly

Police received reports yesterday that a person has died suddenly at a property in the Far North. It is understood a young child died in a water-related incident. A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to a report of a sudden death at an Awanui property around 11.15am. They said inquiries into the circumstances were ongoing, and there was no further information at this stage.

Police assessing deaths

Emergency services were called to a Ruakākā address about 10.10am on Sunday after a person was found unresponsive. The person could not be revived and died at the scene. The death is thought to have been the result of an accident but that had yet to be confirmed at edition time yesterday. St John Ambulance, police and Fire and Emergency were also called to what appeared to be a medical emergency at a Kamo address about 10.20pm on Saturday night. That person was also unresponsive and could not be revived. Post mortems will be carried out in both cases to confirm the cause of death. Police inquiries are continuing.

Lotto winners

Sixteen players won $19,668 each with Lotto Second Division in Saturday's Lotto draw. One of the winning tickets was sold at Waipapa Dairy near Kerikeri. Powerball First Division was won by a player from Auckland. That player took home the $14.25m that was up for grabs. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto and is made up of $14 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.