Northland bowls: Junior champions found

Kensington's Skye Renes (pictured) and playing partner Barbara Hopper retained their centre junior pairs women's title last weekend.

Bowls3Five section play is the next event on the centre programme, with round one scheduled to be played on Wednesday next week starting at 6pm at Kensington greens.

The final number of teams is not yet confirmed as entries closed yesterday and everyone had the opportunity to enter.

This event is mixed triples and is played under the "sets" format with games being finished in just over an hour. One set won each means that a one-end tie-breaker end is played to find a winner. Clubs will be advised of final arrangements and draw on Sunday night.

Clubs, get your entry in now. The winners at our centre go to play qualifying and possibly a NZ final ending up playing bowls live on television.

Last weekend the centre junior pairs (1-5 year bowlers) was played at One Tree Pt and Kamo greens. Congratulations to our winners (women - for the second year) Skye Renes and Barbara Hopper (Kensington) who defeated Ally Connery and Sybil Crooks of Mangawhai in the final.

In the men's division, John Hooson and Keith McFarlane (Kensington) beat John Dawson and John Hall (Mangawhai) in the final to take out a double win for the Kensington Club.

Other qualifiers were representatives from Hikurangi and Onerahi. Well done to all.

Clubs and players who play in centre fixtures, please note changes to the centre programme due to changes in national events dates.

New dates for events cancelled due to Covid and wet weather:

Centre Inter Club 7s - transferred to January 15-16; Centre Open Junior Singles - transferred to February 12-13; Centre Open Pairs - transferred to June 11-18; Centre Open Singles - transferred to June 25 and July 2.

Please make sure you change your dates in the centre handbook.

December sees the playing of the centre open fours - men and women. Entries are now being accepted.

Centre open triples - men and women - December 11-12 - entries are now being accepted.

Club fixtures for next week:

Tuesday - Dargaville MX Triples

Wednesday- Kensington 2c4x2 AC Pairs

Thursday - MT Manaia AC Triples; Waipu ACTriples

Friday - Kamo MX Sixes

Saturday/Sunday - club championships.