Northland bowls: Junior bowlers focus of this weekend

Northland's junior bowlers are the focus of this weekend's action on the greens.

This weekend sees the junior bowlers (1 to 5 Years) take to the greens with 13 men's teams and eight women's teams taking part in the Centre Junior Pairs.

The men will play at One Tree Point tomorrow and the women at Kamo. The latest reporting time is 8.15am. Post section on Sunday is scheduled for Whangārei with Kamo on standby for inclement weather. Don't forget level 2 masks and conditions.

Due to a withdrawal, there is one vacancy in the men's division. Please contact me on 0273298011 if you would like to play.

If this event is interrupted tomorrow, then we will look to November 14 and then to November 28 to finalise the event.

The Kitty Hawks organisation which runs a men's triple tournament each season with funds being donated to a local charity or needy organisation is holding its tournament at Waipū greens on Monday, November 29. Funds raised will go to the Northland Hospice.

If men would like to play in this event, single or team entries are being accepted by contacting Roly Brown 4320109 or Dave Orford 2839638.

They normally get good support from Auckland for this event but, because of the current situation, are seeking the help of Northland bowlers to fill the shortfall.

Unfortunately, the representative games against the Far North set down for November 28 have had to be cancelled. This will no doubt happen to other events before the season is over and it will be training only for rep teams at a local level for some time yet.

The Centre Open Pairs which were postponed earlier in the season have now been approved to be played on June 11 (day 1) and June 18 (day 2), 2022.

The Centre Open Singles have also been rescheduled and will now be played on June 25 (day 1) and July 2, (day 2). All players will be asked to re-enter.

These events will replace the Winter Mixed Interclub and we will try and find a new date for that event.

The Centre Open Mixed Bowls3Five Interclub will start on Wednesday, November 24. Entries close on November 19. This will be played as a round-robin event and all teams will get matches at their own club.

This is an evening event, takes about 1 1/4 hours to play and starts at 6pm. The winner of this event goes on to a New Zealand final and can win the right to play in the live televised version of this event.

The final of this event for this year has been rescheduled for December on Sky Sport. Keep an eye out for this competition and watch some great bowls.