Northland baby hospitalised with Covid now isolating at home

Te Whanau o Waipareira vaccinator Renee Solomon with Melvinine Crallan at the Magamuka Clinic. Photo / Supplied

A six-week-old baby with Covid was in Whangarei Hospital for observation overnight and is now isolating at home.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed at yesterday's press conference the baby's case was linked to two cases in Kaikohe, where wastewater tests have come back negative.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced parts of the Far North District that went into level 3 on November 3 after fears of undetected community transmission of Covid-19 would go back down to alert level 2 from midnight on Thursday.

Auckland will move to level 3.2 from midnight tonight and Aucklanders will be allowed to leave the city at Christmas and over summer once the Government works through the logistical challenges of that arrangement.

There were 190 new community cases reported yesterday — 182 in Auckland, seven in Waikato and one in Northland.

The Ministry of Health said there were five new cases in Northland, however four would be added to the official tally today as they were notified after the ministry's reporting cut-off time yesterday.

A Northland District Health Board spokeswoman said medical support was in place for continued monitoring of the baby, as was a previously-reported positive case who was also isolating at home.

"Northland DHB would like to reassure our community that it remains safe to attend your appointments or to seek medical care at our emergency department, if needed."

Nearly 240,000 Northlanders had been vaccinated as of Sunday. Of those, 130,309 have had their first dose and 109,651 their second dose.

One of the four Fight For Your Whakapapa campers travelling around Northland vaccinating people. Photo / Supplied

The total number of Covid cases in Northland as of yesterday was 23, which included 12 active and 11 recovered cases. Four were linked to known cases and public health interviews with the fifth case were yet to be completed.

The Northland DHB said the baby's hospitalisation was another reminder for everyone in the region who was eligible to get vaccinated.

A vaccination team from the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency from Auckland have begun vaccinating Northlanders, predominantly Māori, in Hokianga, Kaikohe, Kaitaia, Whatuwhiwhi, Kaeo, Waipapa, Kawakawa, Moerewa and Whangārei.

The team of 70 staff in four fully-equipped mobile units is working with Maori health providers across Northland in a bid to boost vaccination rates that are some of the lowest in New Zealand.

Northland DHB and local Māori Health providers are also working together on an intensive month of delivering vaccination and testing clinics across the region.

The team can deliver up to 100 vaccinations an hour.

The Northern Regional Health Co-ordination Centre, which is based in Auckland and which Northland DHB is part of, is also providing buses and mobile vaccination vans to Northland DHB to be active in Whangārei and Whangārei South.

The Raumati Whānau drive-through vaccination event will be held at McKay Stadium car park in Whangārei this Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

The event will include live music, free kai, giveaways and prize draws. No appointment is needed.