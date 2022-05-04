Northland Artists Conversation director Mark Kelly interviews the show's co-founder Andrew Mackenzie, who is best known as a rapper in Whangarei trio OBC. Photo / Supplied

A Whangārei arts advocate has launched a web series showcasing artists across Te Tai Tokerau to promote the Northland arts scene.

The Northland Artists Conversation podcast and web show premiered online last week and is dedicated to an all-ages, all-aspects look into creativity in the region.

Northland Artists Conversation founder and director Mark Kelly is a creator himself, having spent seven years touring New Zealand singing in a heavy metal band.

Kelly moved to Northland six and a half years ago and has gradually involved himself in the arts community while also raising his son.

"I wanted to give something back to the local artistic community that welcomed me in."

Kelly co-founded the show with Andrew Mackenzie, who is best known as a rapper in Whangārei trio OBC, a founder of Low Budget Brotherhood, and creating hip hop music videos.

Kelly and Mackenzie met while working as media for a comic book convention last year, and instantly connected over their artistic values.

"We decided to do like interviews with all the vendors that were there and I ended up having to be the on-camera talent for the day ... and then we uploaded it all to Facebook."

It was the online response to the interviews that sparked the idea of the show for Kelly.

"I just sort of reached out to Andrew and I was like, 'hey man I got an idea', and he was quite keen to get involved."

The pair began planning the project in August last year, and it has been completely self-funded - Kelly has spent about $30,000 on recording gear already.

Inspired by their different creative sensibilities, the pair have committed to a no-limits approach to the project.

"Creativity has no limit, so neither should the people we interview."

The first episode of Northland Artists Conversation released on April 30 is an introductory episode where Kelly interviews his co-founder, Mackenzie.

Kelly's long-term goal is to be able to release weekly episodes. He also wants to include artists that are visiting the region, but said he will keep the focus on locals.

Applications for an interview spot on the show are welcomed and Kelly encourages any artists to get in touch.

Northland Artists Conversation Facebook page

The podcast series - which will feature new guests every week - is available on YouTube, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Apple Podcasts for audio.