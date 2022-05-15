Arborist Paul Gosling sitting below a chopped 180-year-old Totara in Parua Bay, Whangārei. Totara are endemic to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

The lack of protection for some of Northland's oldest residents, its native trees, is being challenged by a local arborist.

Paul Gosling is outraged that no management system exists when it comes to cutting down significant or native trees.

"I've phoned the mayor and said a 1000-year-old tree isn't protected nor is a 500-year-old Kauri.

"There isn't any protection for ancient native trees on private land," he said.



Gosling questioned why 100-year-old trees can be felled in an instant with no consequence.

Heritage protection exists for buildings, monuments and objects, but not for trees that have outlived many of the people around them.

Gosling pointed out that many native birds are protected and he would be prosecuted for shooting tui but not for potentially destroying their habitats by chopping down trees.

"[Council] have utterly and absolutely failed our environment," he said.

For decades Gosling has campaigned for the council or government to develop a policy that would protect worthy trees on private land.

Paul Gosling in 2005 campaigning for greater tree protection at the entrance to the AH Reed Memorial Park. Photo / John Stone

Gosling said he and other arborists often refused to cut down ancient native trees at a cost to themselves - although there'd be someone else to accept the job.

The exact number of native trees felled on private property is unknown as a lack of restrictions has led to a lack of data, Gosling claimed.

The Whangārei District Council confirmed that it doesn't manage the "network of trees".

"...and [council] can only comment on its own land holdings or when a complaint has been received," a WDC spokesperson said.

"It's all legislative and a lot of it is reliant on the mechanisms of the District Plan."

The council confirmed that it had received 20 to 25 "tree-related requests" within the last year. Of which, more than half related to native trees and around 20 per cent were an actual breach of the District Plan.

While the council does not specifically protect native trees, it does protect those with high values and those in the Schedule of the District Plan or in public places.

Within the District Plan is a Notable Trees list that states which trees are currently protected in Whangārei.

Trees on the list are deemed as having a significant contribution to the amenity, and historical and ecological values in Whangārei.

Any member of the public can nominate a tree for the Notable Trees list. The process involves an arborist evaluating the tree, the results of which are used to make a final decision.

The Notable Trees list has 140 listings of specific trees/groups of trees and is available for the public to view as part of the council's District Plan on its website.

Northland Regional Council did not respond to comment on rules and protection of native and historic trees.