Northland Kauri player Tara Turner dives over for the try in a Farah Palmer Cup match against Tasman in July. The Kauri won the game at Semenoff Stadium 29-10.

It’s been a year to remember in 2022. Throughout 2022 Northern Advocate reporters have been bringing you the images of events across Northland. From breaking news and major incidents, to family fun and scenes from our beautiful region, and major sporting events, the Advocate photographers had it all covered.

Today we publish some of photographer Michael Cunningham’s favourite sports images he took during 2022.

Kiwi ace Hayden Paddon was in full control of his car on a hairpin bend at the intersection of Bolero Rd and Towai Rd during the Rally of Whangārei in May. Paddon, the defending champion, won the event for the eighth time.





Black Ferns full back Renee Holmes dives over the tryline during a Pacific Four Series game against the USA in Whangārei in June.

Half back Aaron Smith takes a selfie with the boys from the Mid-Northern under 11 team during an All Blacks open training session at Kerikeri Rugby Grounds in June.

Paul Moretti from Muriwai, competing at the 41st annual Polar Bear surf competition at Sandy Bay, Tutukaka, in August.

Jackson Peak from Takapuna, cuts back at the 41st annual Polar Bear surf competition at Sandy Bay, Tutukaka.

Taniwha number 11 Heremaia Murray flies over the try line to score in the Northland v Auckland NPC rugby match at Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei, in September. Northland won the match 23-22.

Pae Hemara (seated) from Waima and Janie Tairua from Kerikeri had the best seats in the house - on a friend's rooftop next to the rugby grounds in Kaikohe, when the Taniwha took on Manawatu in an NPC game in the town in October.