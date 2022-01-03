No respite in sight for firefighters battling 2400ha Kaimaumau blaze as more heat forecast

The Kaimaumau fire as seen during the New Year’s Day breakout. Photo / Charlie Edwards, True to Life Photography

There's no respite in sight for firefighters battling Northland's biggest blaze in more than a decade with hot, dry conditions forecast to continue until mid-January.

According to MetService, temperatures are likely to remain around 27C on Tuesday and Wednesday at Kaimaumau, falling only slightly for the rest of the week.

There was a chance of showers on Friday but they were more likely to fall inland.

The wind was expected to shift to a southwesterly on Wednesday and southerly on Thursday, which would push the fire away from Kaimaumau village but towards the vulnerable northern edge of the fire ground.

Only fine weather was expected as far ahead as mid-January.

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) incident controller John Sutton said the forecast dry heat meant the number of firefighters on the ground was boosted to 44 on Monday — well up on the 25 of a few days ago.

They were supported by five helicopters and three bulldozers and diggers.

Current efforts were concentrated on key sites, including around Kaimaumau village, to stop the blaze jumping fire breaks if wind gusts increased again.

The swampy terrain was making it hard to reach and put out numerous hot spots, Sutton said.

The fire now covered an area of just under 2400ha, mostly on conservation land northeast of Kaitāia.

The blaze was being battled by firefighters, forestry contractors and Department of Conversation staff. An Urban Search and Rescue team was working at night to find hot spots with a drone-mounted thermal imaging camera.

Sutton again urged residents to stay away from the fire ground and the beach.

''There's still an active fire in the area, and we need people to stay away for their own safety and to allow our crews to focus on the fire.''

Meanwhile, power has been restored and State Highway 1 has reopened after both were affected by a breakout on Sunday.

Sunday afternoon's high temperatures and strong easterly winds drove the flames across containment lines on the western side of the wetland, where thick smoke forced Waka Kotahi to close State Highway 1 south of Pukenui about 4.15pm.

The closure occurred in the same area, just north of the junction with Big Flat Rd, where the fire reached SH1 during the Boxing Day breakout.

The road reopened around 6pm.

Sunday's breakout also triggered a widespread power outage when flames damaged power lines next to SH1.

Power was cut to 628 households between Pukenui and Te Hapua just after 6pm.

Top Energy workers had to wait until the flames were extinguished before they could start repairs but managed to restore power by 8pm.

On New Year's Day Kaimaumau residents had to evacuate their homes for a second time when flames jumped containment lines near the northern end of the village.

They were able to return home after a four-hour wait at the evacuation centre at Waiharara School.