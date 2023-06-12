Be aware of fur seals around Northland coastlines and along coastal roads between now and September.

The Department of Conservation is issuing its seasonal reminder for people to be prepared to encounter fur seals around the coastlines and on coastal roads.

Young kekeno/seals and male seals of any age can be spotted as they leave their breeding colonies, explore, and rest between May and September. This includes newly weaned pups finding their way in the world.

DoC marine science adviser Laura Boren said one way for people to help keep kekeno safe during this season was to keep dogs under control.

She said kekeno were exploratory by nature and exhibited strange behaviours when hauled up on land. People may feel concerned seeing young pups alone, or seals regurgitating, sneezing, coughing, or crying.

“This is all part of their normal behaviour, and they are very resilient animals.”

People should keep a distance of at least 20 metres from kekeno, if possible, and not get between the seal and the sea. If you encounter a seal on or near a beach, please give it space. If you see a seal which is severely injured, being harassed, or in obvious danger, call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

Assaulted during morning walk

A man was assaulted in Hikurangi early on Monday morning after disturbing another male attempting to steal parts from his vehicle. Police were called to an address on View Rd shortly before 6.30am. The man received minor injuries during the assault. Police say their enquiries are ongoing.

Burglary at Kaikohe

Police were called to a property in Hillcrest Rd, Kaikohe following a burglary just after 2am on Monday. A police spokesperson said the offenders took a number of items and left in a vehicle. Police investigations were ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact 105 and reference file number P054965508 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Daffodil Day volunteers wanted

Cancer Society Northland is looking for volunteer area coordinators for its Daffodil Day team. Area coordinators manage and lead teams of volunteer collectors so they can collect donations, and they may even like to organize a fundraising event in your area. To volunteer, go to the Cancer Society Northland Facebook page, contact Roanna Pine at roanna.pine@akcansoc.org.nz or call 09 437 5593.

Falls walkway to temporarily close

The Hātea walkway from Whangārei Falls to A.H. Reed will be closed this Thursday between 12pm and 4pm due to a helicopter operation to fly aggregate along this section of the track. The link track between the Mackesy track and Ross Track will also be closed for about an hour between 12pm and 4pm. Northland Parkcare will have staff in place to stop the public from using these sections of track when the operation is under way.

Ice skating comes to town

Experience the thrill of ice skating at Semenoff Stadium carpark in Whangārei from June 25. Tickets are $9 for preschoolers aged 5 and under, $15 for children aged 6-13 years old, and $20 for adults aged 14 years and above. Family passes are also available. Skate hire will be included in the ticket prices. The rink will be open daily from 10am to 10pm until July 16.







