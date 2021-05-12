News in briefs: Check your car seats, busy book-borrowing month

A total of 34,837 physical items were borrowed from Far North libraries in March. Photo / File

Book borrowers busy

March was the busiest book-borrowing month for Far North libraries since 2018, with 34,837 physical items taken out. And it was the busiest month ever in terms of digital borrowing, with 59,763 electronic items accessed, including e-books, audio books, magazines, newspapers, films and language courses. The Far North District Council also reported that monthly book borrowing by children and teenagers has increased by 72 per cent since fines for late returns by child and young adult cardholders were abolished in July.

Road works

A Waka Kotahi NZTA maintenance contractor has begun work on improving the approaches to 32 bridges in Auckland and Northland, as far north as Pukenui. "Northland roads are particularly susceptible to geological challenges, and recent extreme weather events have contributed to the issue," Northland system manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult said. "Our team are focused on ensuring we spend our money at the right time, in the right place, to continue providing safe customer journeys across the region." Bridge approach repairs would be made at locations on every state highway between State Highway 16 at Kumeu and SH1 at Pukenui. Stop/go traffic management would be in place while the work was undertaken, but some narrower bridges may at times require "stop/stop" controls. A temporary speed limit would apply in those areas. Repairs on SH16 and SH1 south of Kawakawa would be done at night to minimise disruption.

Ease of cellphone repairs

Consumer NZ is introducing repairability scores for mobile phones to help consumers choose products that can be easily fixed. The scores, from the French government's repairability index, are calculated using criteria including whether repair documentation is available to independent repairers and/or consumers, how easy it is to disassemble, the availability and price of spare parts.

Kids' car seat checks

Northlanders are invited to bring along their children's car seats to be checked or installed by a Plunket child restraint technician. The car seat and injury prevention service is available on May 24 at St John's Hall in Kaiwaka. No appointments are needed as the service is open to everyone from 9am to 11am.

Firefighter's challenge

Kawakawa deputy fire chief Alistair Leitch pitched himself against the best at the 2021 UFBA National Firefighter Combat Challenge in Wellington at the end of April. Leitch finished fourth in 40 and over category, with a time of two minutes and 25 seconds - 11 seconds faster than when he last competed two years ago. The Combat Challenge is described as the most physically demanding of the United Fire Brigades' Association challenges.