World War II veteran Bill Guest, of Motukauri in North Hokianga, celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday with whānau and members of the Hokianga RSA. Photo / Supplied

One of Northland’s last surviving World War II veterans celebrates his 100th birthday today in North Hokianga. Bill Guest, of Motukauri, started farming at the age of 13. He signed up with the army as soon as he turned 18 and, after more than two years with the Territorials in Northland, was shipped first to Egypt and then to Italy, where the Allies were pushing German forces north. He survived serious illness and battles that claimed many of his friends. Once he returned to New Zealand he went back to farming at Motukauri, married district nurse Nani Ellison (Ngāi Tahu), built his own house, and had five children. He lived independently to the age of 99 when he moved into a rest home at Hauora Hokianga in Rawene. He celebrated his birthday milestone on Thursday with a small gathering of whānau and a card from King Charles III. Today his descendants are holding a much bigger celebration with a hāngi and get-together at the family farm in Motukauri. He has 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Green waste accepted

Kaipara District Council is accepting, free of charge, flood-damaged green waste, vegetation and items at its Dargaville and Hakaru transfer stations. Personal belongings are also being accepted. If people have insurance coverage and are able to claim back their disposal fees, council is urging them to do so. If they don’t, people need to let the council know when they arrive at the transfer station and a staff member will be there to process their items. Items to be disposed of may include carpets, bedding, furniture and soft furnishings, electronic equipment and personal goods. Normal fees apply for general household rubbish and recycling. Operating hours for the stations can be found at kaipara.govt.nz/services/rubbish-recycling/recycling-park-and-transfer-stations.

Artisans Market

The Artisans Market at the Canopy Bridge in Whangārei will be going ahead today, from 9am until 1.30pm. Artisan food and a range of stalls will feature.

New chief executive

Kaipara District Council has announced Jason Marris as its next chief executive. He has been interim CEO since Louise Miller left at the end of October. He was confirmed into the CEO’s position at an extraordinary council meeting on February 17. Mayor Craig Jepson said Marris has had significant international and New Zealand experience providing leadership in government environments and was known for driving a positive culture. “Jason has already shown that he is a capable leader. He has provided guidance and support to elected members as they were inducted into their roles. He has been professional and positive at all times. Jason has proven himself to be a dynamic and industrious leader and has demonstrated loyalty to staff and elected members.” Marris will start in the new role on Monday next week.

Club registrations on

One Tree Point Bowling Club registrations are coming up. Be at the club at 35 Pyle Rd West at 12.30pm to register on Monday next week at 35 Pyle Rd West. Entry fee is $2 and visitors are welcome.