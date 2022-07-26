Ward 1 at Whangārei Hospital reopens today. Photo / Tania Whyte

Sports Hub planting day

Volunteers are sought for a tree planting day at Te Hiku Sports Hub on Sunday, August 14, 10am-noon. With more than 4000 trees to plant, all hands will make a valuable contribution. Suitable clothing, gloves, covered shoes or gumboots are required, and spades would be appreciated. Sausage sizzle to follow.

Cancer awareness

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) is marking World Head and Neck Cancer Day, July 27, with a call for vigilance. New Zealand has one of the world's highest incidence rates of cancers of the lips, mouth, throat and salivary glands, with around 500 to 550 new diagnoses annually. Oral medicine specialist Dr Hadleigh Clark advises, "If you are aware of an ulcer, or a red or white patch inside your mouth, especially one that has not healed after three weeks, seek advice from your dentist or GP."

Hospital ward reopens

Ward 1 at Whangārei Hospital reopens today to visitors after being closed for nearly two weeks. The ward was closed to visitors because several patients tested positive for Covid-19. The general ward at Dargaville Hospital which was also closed to visitors reopened yesterday. Under the current visitor policy a patient can nominate two people to visit them at separate times of the day between 11am-8pm. All visitors must wear a mask.

Minor injury crash

A three-vehicle crash on Springbank Rd in Kerikeri yesterday resulted in only minor injuries to one person. Police diverted traffic while the crash was cleared, a police spokesperson said. Police would not comment on whether the collision was weather-related.

Councillor information days

Northland Regional Council will hold a future councillor information session for would-be councillors from across the region in Dargaville tomorrow, 5pm at Sportsville Memorial Park, Logan St. There will also be a session in Kaikohe on Wednesday, August 3, 5pm at Te Kona Digital, Business and Learning Hub, 74 Guy Rd.