News in brief: Police called to Kerikeri Covid vaccination station

Kerikeri's Covid testing station in is an industrial area on Sammaree Place. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Police were called to a Covid vaccination station in Kerikeri after a man driving a digger allegedly intimidated staff and patients waiting in line for a swab. The incident occurred at about 11am on Monday on Sammaree Pl, in Kerikeri's industrial area, where the Northland District Health Board has set up a testing and vaccination centre. The man was given a warning.

Reward offered for information on stolen rings

Bonanza Bargains in Kawakawa is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the prosecution of the person who stole a box of men's rings on June 25. Shop owner Geoff Minchin said the box of 20 "distinctive and gimmicky" large men's rings was taken while he nipped out the back to wash his hands. The rings – which included a cross, an Egyptian god, a Mercedes-Benz logo, pāua shells and eagles – were worth $45 to 50 each. "When you're in a small shop, it's a lot of money. If someone is offered one, I want the name of the person who sold it to them, so I can pass it on to police. This sort of thing is devastating for a small business just trying to survive."

New format for Rugby Taniwha Cup

After a Covid break last year, the Rugby Taniwha Cup will play in a new format this year. It is now an U16 competition played between the sub-regions throughout Northland. The Whangārei Grizzlies have trained hard and are ready for the competition, starting the first week of the school holidays in Wellsford.

Snap up fishing contest tickets

Tickets for next year's Ngāi Takoto 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza were offered to this year's contestants on June 1, and at 9am tomorrow the remaining tickets will be available to all. As of Monday this week about 600 of the 1000 tickets had gone and the organisers were not expecting those that were left to last long. Go to the Bonanza website for more.

Foy calls for new home for Northland Inc

Far North District councillor Felicity Foy has suggested shifting the headquarters of Northland Inc to the Far North or Kaipara after the Whangārei District Council voted against taking a stake in the regional development agency. Northland Inc is a CCO of the Northland Regional Council, but from tomorrow it will be jointly owned by the regional council and the Far North and Kaipara district councils, each of which has bought 40 shares at $2 a piece and has committed to providing ongoing funding for the agency's activities. Whangārei District Council's decision not to sign up for the new ownership plan (although it will be free to do so at some point in the future), prompted Foy to call for it to be moved.

Households feeling less confident

Confidence in Northland dipped into negative territory over the June quarter, a bank confidence survey suggests, with a net 6 per cent of households feeling pessimistic about the region's economic prospects. "The dip in confidence may be related to announcements including the cancellation of four-laning State Highway 1 near Whangārei and the news Marsden Point will move to an import-only operation," said Westpac's acting chief economist Michael Gordon. "However, the move into negative territory went against the tide of firm economic data over the quarter. The region's housing market is red-hot, with prices rising more than 20 per cent in annual terms. And the region's primary industries are generally performing well," said Gordon. The Westpac McDermott Miller Regional Economic Confidence, June quarter 2021, survey was conducted from June 1-12.