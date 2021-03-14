News in brief: Paddlers rescued, Paihia waterfront meeting

Ōhaeawai's annual community festival, Taiamai Day, is being held on March 20. Photo / File

A dozen paddlers were rescued after their waka capsized in waters off Tutukaka Coast yesterday morning. They were in two waka near Rahomaunu Island, southwest of Tutukaka, when the incident happened. Coastguard pulled them out of the water and brought them to the Tutukaka Marina.

The water was calm at the time and there were no injuries. One waka was damaged but

police attendance wasn't required.

Unattended cooking causes fire

Occupants of a house in Kaitaia were lucky firefighters arrived on time to put out a fire caused by unattended cooking. Firefighters cleared the house on Williams St of smoke about 4am on Saturday.

Then about 2am yesterday, the firefighters were called to a car on fire on Inland Rd in Whatuwhiwhi that had spread to nearby scrub. The fire was contained by crews from Kaitaia, Mangonui, and Karikari.

Paihia waterfront meeting

A public meeting in Paihia later this month aims to kickstart the process of gathering residents' ideas for a planned waterfront promenade. The promenade forms part of a major waterfront development which will include, among other things, breakwaters, a restored beach and new public spaces. The meeting will start at 7pm on March 22 at the Scenic Hotel in Paihia.

Future WBHS campus showcased

An opportunity to see the new Whangārei Boys' High School by viewing a 3D model of future campus, architecture drawings, virtual reality walk-through and a simulated fly-over video will be available for viewing from Monday, March 15 till Friday, March 19 from 3.30pm-5.30pm in the Whangārei Boys High School Hall.

Senior driver refresher courses

Age Concern is offering a series of free refresher courses for older Northlanders who want to keep driving. The courses, called Staying Safe, will be held in Paihia on March 18, at Paihia Memorial Hall on Williams Rd; in Whangārei on March 24, in Lounge 1, McKay Stadium, on Western Hills Dr; and in Kerikeri on April 14, in the Age Concern boardroom at Kingston House, Hone Heke Rd. All courses start at 10am and are free with morning tea provided. Registration is required by emailing info@acmn.org.nz or calling (09) 407 4474.



Ōhaeawai community festival

Ōhaeawai's annual community festival, Taiamai Day, is being held on March 20 at Te Corner, the public space at the intersection of SH1, SH12 and Hobson St. The event will run from 8am to 2pm with street stalls and ''heaps of kai and heaps of entertainment'', residents association chairwoman Tracey Albert said. Entertainment will include live music and line dancers, while the hungry can feast on candy floss, hāngī, taniwha burgers and more. Festival-goers will also be able to ask questions at an information stand about Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust's plans for a water storage reservoir just north of the town.