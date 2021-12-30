News in brief: First division Lotto win, locations of interest, sand sculpture contest

A MyLotto player from Northland won $200,000 with Lotto First Division in Wednesday's draw. Photo / NZME

This festive season became even more joyous for a MyLotto player from Northland who won $200,000 with Lotto First Division in Wednesday's draw.

The winner was one of four from , Northland, Auckland, and Waikato who each won $200,000.

Strike Four has rolled over and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

A lucky punter from Auckland won $17.2m with Powerball First Division.

South Hokianga stores on interest list

Three more Northland businesses — all in South Hokianga — have been named as ''locations of interest'' after they were visited by people on seven occasions who later tested positive for Covid-19. The locations and times are Ōmapere Foodmart, Dec 22, 11.30am-12.30pm, Dec 23, 11am-12.30pm, and Dec 24, 12.30-1.30pm; GAS Omapere service station, Dec 23, 11.30am-12.30pm, Dec 24, 11.45am-12:45pm, and Dec 25, noon-1pm; and Four Square Waimamaku, Dec 24, noon-1pm. Anyone who visited those locations at the times given is advised to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure. If symptoms develop you should get a test and stay home until you get a negative test result.

Contest in the sand

Kids in South Hokianga on New Year's Day are invited to join a sand sculpture contest, treasure hunt and lolly scramble. The free event is open to children aged up to 15 and is organised by Ōpononi and Districts Lions Club. The fun starts at 10am on Saturday on the beach opposite Ōpononi i-Site.

Campers moved on

Campers near Ahipara's Te Kohanga (Shipwreck Bay) whose dog repeatedly rushed firefighters during a fire call-out have been made to move on by local iwi. Volunteers from the Ahipara brigade were called to the bay about 8.50pm on Tuesday after reports of two campfires on the beach in the high fire risk area. The owner was asked to keep his dog under control but when it rushed firefighters for a third time police and Far North District Council animal control were called. The campers were informed they were not permitted to camp in that area by a community patrol made up of iwi members. They had left when an animal management officer visited the following day. The two campfires were put out and no firefighters were injured.

Firefighters chop up tree

Volunteer firefighters have cut up a fallen tree that blocked Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd south of Ahipara. The tree came down at the northern end of Herekino Gorge before 6.50am on Thursday.

Driver disappeared

Emergency services arrived at a crash near Waimate North on Wednesday night to find the driver had left the scene. The ute rolled and came to rest in a drain at a sharp bend on Old Bay Rd about 8.15pm. Volunteers from the Kaikohe Fire Brigade spent more than an hour searching the area in case someone had been thrown from the vehicle and was injured but unseen nearby. Police were notified.