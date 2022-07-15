Police at the scene on Old Bay Rd where the stolen vehicle was used to ram a police car. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A man who allegedly stole a car in Whangārei was arrested after an eagle-eyed police officer spotted the missing vehicle more than 90km away. The car came to police attention after a member of the public made a driving complaint in Kawakawa about 2.10pm. Inquiries established it had been stolen earlier in the day. It was located on State Highway 1 near Pakaraka about 3.30pm and followed onto Old Bay Rd, where the driver eventually pulled into a driveway and gave himself up. The Advocate understands the driver twice reversed at low speed into the police car that had boxed him in but damage to the police car was minimal. A police spokeswoman said one person was taken into custody following an incident involving a stolen vehicle in the Mid North area. An officer connected to the incident said the arrest was the result of "a really good team effort by police across Northland".

■ August Lemon, 46, of Waiotira, appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Friday charged with wilful damage of a police car, refusing a blood alcohol test, driving while forbidden, assault with intent to injure, and two counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. The cars were taken in Whangārei on June 22, when the alleged assault occurred, and July 14. He was remanded in custody and is due back in court on August 3 by audio-visual link for a bail application.

Arrests in dairy robbery

Three people have been arrested so far in relation to a robbery at a Kamo dairy on Wednesday. A group of people allegedly entered the Ye Korner Dairy about 8.30am, armed with a metal bar and stole a number of items. There were no reports of injuries.

Firearms incident

One person was arrested after a firearms incident in the Far North yesterday afternoon. Police responded to reports of a person carrying a firearm on Matangirau School Rd, Kaeo about 1.38pm, a police spokesperson said. Multiple police units attended and the person was taken into custody shortly after, they added. No injuries were reported and police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Fallen tree cuts power

A falling tree brought down power lines and blocked a road north of Matauri Bay yesterday. It's not clear when the tree came down but emergency services were alerted to the incident on Wainui Rd, north of Mahinepua, about 6.20am. Volunteers from Cavalli Fire Brigade assisted Top Energy to remove the tree. The resulting power cut coincided with a planned maintenance shutdown in the area.