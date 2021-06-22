News in brief: Bones dumped in Russell not human

Northland police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left two people injured. Photo /File

Forensic testing has revealed the bones dumped on the doorstep of Russell Museum last week belonged to an animal, not a human as first thought. A sample was sent to a forensic anthropology lab in Dunedin for testing that determined the bones were non-human. Kororāreka Marae chairwoman Deb Rewiri suspected the bones were found by someone building a house who didn't want to stop work — as required when possible human remains are found — or on a beach after recent wild weather caused coastal erosion. She urged anyone who found bones to leave them where they were, cover them up, and notify the marae, police or Heritage NZ. All three organisations worked together and were well versed in the correct protocols, she said.

Murder trial jury expected to retire

The jury in the trial of a Northlander accused of murdering his partner is expected to retire tomorrow. At the conclusion of the Crown case against Samuel Pou in the High Court at Whangārei on Monday, the defence lawyers indicated to the presiding judge that they would neither be calling any witnesses nor would Pou give evidence. His nephew Te Koha Pou is also on trial on charges of dishonestly using Bridget Simmonds' bank card and helping his uncle avoid arrest. Samuel Pou is accused of killing Simmonds after punching her more than 100 times in March 2019. Crown solicitor Mike Smith and defence lawyers Arthur Fairley for Samuel Pou and John Moroney for Te Koha Pou will give their closing addresses to the jury today before Justice Christine Gordan sums up the case tomorrow morning.

Police investigate shooting

Northland police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left two people injured. The Armed Offenders Squad was called to a property on Carrington Rd around 2.20pm on Monday after reports a person had been shot. A short time later a person with a facial wound arrived at the Dargaville Hospital followed by a second person who had been shot. No injuries were considered life-threatening. Details remained scarce but more information was expected to be released today.

Hiroshima survivor dies

Setsuko Edwards, who at 91 became the oldest person ever to be granted New Zealand citizenship at a ceremony in Kaitaia last year, died peacefully on June 13. Mrs Edwards, who survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945, is survived by her husband of 70 years, Ormand, who built the Coopers Beach home they shared for much of their life together.

Hitch-hopers hit target

The Hitch for Hope team, which hitchhiked from Cape Rēinga to Bluff in support of suicide prevention and mental illness, raised more than $25,400. The group of international backpackers and Kiwis set off on May 22 and arrived in Bluff nine days later. They hitched mainly in pairs, talking with drivers about suicide and mental health along the way. Auckland-based United Industries matched donations dollar for dollar, so they hit their target of $50,000. It will be presented to mental health campaigner Mike King in Auckland on July 2.