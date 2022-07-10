News briefs: Help needed for Rugby World Cup, another store robbed

R.Tucker Thompson in Ōpua received $5800 from the proceeds of the Russell Cake Bake Off fundraiser.

Northlanders are being called on to help in the lead-up to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2021. Northland Events Centre is keen to hear from locals who are able to display a sign promoting the rugby world on either a fence at work or home over the coming months. They say they have Rugby World Cup caps and drink bottles to give away to people who help them out. Anyone interested is asked to email events@nect2021.co.nz.

Crash injures two

Two people were moderately injured following a car crash in Whau Valley near Kentia Lane yesterday just before 10am. Whangārei police attended the crash and said it appeared that a car hit another car and then hit a fence. A light pole was also damaged in the crash. One lane was blocked for some time but there was not much disruption to traffic.

Robber info sought

Whangārei police are making inquiries about a robbery at Tutukaka store on Saturday. The police received reports about 3.30pm on Saturday that a small group of males had entered the Tutukaka Store with weapons (not firearms). They stole some items, including cigarettes and cash and fled in a vehicle towards Ngunguru. No one was injured and police were making further inquiries. Police encouraged people to be aware of suspicious behaviour and call 111 immediately.

Cake Bakeoff raises funds

R.Tucker Thompson in Ōpua received $5800 from the proceeds of the Russell Cake Bake Off fundraiser. Delicious cakes were auctioned off at the community event alongside raffles, sausage sizzles, popcorn and sweet treat sales last month.

Weaving workshops

Weaver Medina Koni is holding two workshops at 39 Gillies St Cafe in Kawakawa in which participants will make a small taonga and a korari (flax) plaited bookmark, as well as watching the artist create muka, aho, whenu and kārure tassel. Sessions are limited to 20 people; tickets via eventfinda.co.nz for July 13 (4-6pm) events. Koni's work, the result of a 30-year journey to master the art of traditional weaving, is on show at the cafe until July 13.

Truancy campaign

Tai Tokerau principals have collaborated on a social media campaign to bring students back to school and promote student attendance across the region. The idea was developed last year as a way to drive a unified message from all Northland schools to challenge truancy in the region, worsened by Covid-19. The campaign will continue for the rest of the year, taking on board as many school communities as possible.

Northern awards candidates

Two Northlanders are in the running for the 2022 Impact Awards for young people making a difference in New Zealand. Finalists include Matenga Ashby of Kaikohe, chief executive of Prehome, which aims to simplify building and make homes healthier in the Far North, in the enterprise and local categories; and Justice-Te Amorangi Hetaraka of Whangārei, co-founder of education resources initiative HĀ History of Aotearoa, in the local category. The awards, with $30,000 in prizes, will be presented on July 30 in Wellington as part of the Festival for the Future. Festival speakers include young community leader and entrepreneur Shaquille Shortland, who is contesting the Whangārei mayoralty later this year.

Waste feasibility study

Sustainable Kaipara is launching a new project to tackle construction waste in Mangawhai, where no landfill exists. The feasibility study, Building Out Waste, will evaluate viable options for the diversion of construction waste in Mangawhai. The study is in response to Mangawhai's fast-growing population that may lead to a building boom with the potential to generate between 2233sq m of waste is per new build. The feasibility study will complete an independent report that quantifies the size and scope of construction waste in Mangawhai and an implementation plan for potential solutions and approaches. Sustainable Kaipara will also run an industry engagement campaign to understand and bring awareness to the building waste issue in Mangawhai.

Brawl in central Whangārei

Two people were injured after a car was driven into pedestrians during a mass brawl in central Whangārei on Saturday, police said. The unruly scenes were captured in NZME photographs, which include an image showing a show a person lying on the ground next to a damaged car. A police spokesman said officers went to Walton St in the centre of the city about 10.50am after "reports of a large group of people fighting and smashing vehicles". "In the altercation, a car was driven into pedestrians - one person was seriously injured and another moderately injured." The spokesman said a range of charges were laid, including possession of an offensive weapon and wounding with intent. Among those arrested was a young person. Police joined ambulance and fire service staff along with people from City Safe trying to defuse the fight, which spread across the street.