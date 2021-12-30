New Year Honours: Astronomical Society member's out of this world contribution to Kamo and Whangārei planetarium

Northland Astronomical Society member and ex-Kamo High School English teacher Jane Painter QSM. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Jane Painter, Whangārei

Queen's Service Medal for services to the community

Kamo stalwart and "accidental" astronomer Jane Painter says she just happened on her 30-year path that led to the Queen's Service Medal she was awarded in today's New Year Honours.

"Everything I've done, I've done by accident … I've just got a curious mind and I'm interested in everything."

The ex-Kamo High School English teacher became a member of the Northland Astronomical Society more than a decade ago.

"When I started, my husband was on the committee of the Astronomical Society, he had belonged for years … when he went to meetings I sat in the back of the car reading."

But then one day she decided to put the book down and join.

It was fortunate for the society as she led the group responsible for building a planetarium at Whangārei's Heritage Park from 2009 to 2012.

And after that great achievement, Painter put her hand up to spearhead the fundraising effort to buy a Zeiss ZKP-1 projector so planetarium-goers could gaze at celestial bodies visible in the Southern Hemisphere.

"I thought to myself, well I once raised $100 for a group … so $60k probably isn't too much. Then one thing led to another," the Astronomical Society tutor and presenter said.

Painter's out of this world effort ran simultaneously with her work unearthing the history of Kamo for two books: True Tales of Kamo and More True Tales of Kamo & Whau Valley.

Each edition drew together the anecdotes of more than 100 contributors to bring the area's history to life.

"The reward was interviewing the people and hearing their stories and then for them to be able to see themselves in print – that was my present to them."

Painter also helped to produce Kamo High School's school magazine and edited English in Aotearoa for the New Zealand Association for the Teaching of English.

Her fervent interest in Kamo's past led to Painter establishing guides for two heritage trails that trekked through the neighbourhood.

She also helped to have permanent heritage signs placed in Kamo.

"I found the area so interesting with the coal mines and the spa and the railway – there's so much history there."

Despite her love of the suburb's history, she didn't hesitate to help give it a fresh look as she teamed up with fellow Kamo Community Incorporated member Colin Twyman to have buildings decorated with murals.