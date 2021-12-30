Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

New Year Honours: Arise 'Same Old Chris' Farrelly, KNZM

5 minutes to read
With the new year comes a new list of New Zealanders whose accomplishments have been recognised with appointments to the New Zealand Order of Merit. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

By
Mike Dinsdale

Deputy editor

He's Northland's newest knight, but Chris Farrelly says he struggled with the title associated with his New Year's Honour.

Farrelly has been appointed a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (KNZM) in

