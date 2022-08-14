Piano tuner and technician David Jenkin, from Auckland, tunes the Steinway full size concert grand piano in the Capitaine Bougainville Theatre. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It's said that life is like a piano, what you get out of it depends on how you play it.

If that's the case, life is going to be fully in tune for anybody who listens to Whangārei's brand new Steinway Concert Piano in Forum North's Capitaine Bougainville Theatre.

Stage lights sparkled off the shiny, black mirror finish and glistening golden interior of the Steinway Concert Piano as piano tuner David Jenkin tuned it on Thursday in the theatre.

Tuning each key with levers and an electronic device, Jenkin - New Zealand's only Steinway technician - swept through the entire keyboard between noon and 3pm.

This allowed a few seconds of classical music to test the sound before the piano was wheeled away to its custom-made storage, and the stage was cleared for the weekend's dance competition.

The piano replaces Forum North's 1970s Steinway that was damaged beyond repair in 2021 when a water valve in the ceiling burst.

Fortunately, insurance fully covered its replacement by the brand new Steinway Model D Concert Grand Piano, which will be revealed to the public later this year.