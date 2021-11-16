New recycling centre at Waitangi will 'beautify the whenua'

Te Tii B3 Trust operations manager Whati Rameka and kaimahi James Rihari at the new recycling centre in Waitangi. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A new recycling centre in Waitangi aims to look after the environment, help locals save money and protect beauty spots from illegal dumping.

The new community recycling centre was officially opened to the public at Tahuna Rd, opposite Waitangi Holiday Park, on November 9.

It's a joint initiative by Te Tii (Waitangi) B3 Trust, the Far North District Council and Waste Management.

It's open from 8am to 1pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and takes clean, separated recyclables free of charge.

Materials accepted include plastic bottles and trays, glass, cans, cardboard and paper.

Te Tii (Waitangi) B3 Trust operations manager Whati Rameka said the trust set up a recycling site about three years ago to take recyclables from its own businesses such as the campground and a motel.

It also assisted Te Tii Marae with recycling during hui and Waitangi Day commemorations.

After an approach by the council and Waste Management the trust had agreed to open the centre to the wider community initially for three days a week.

It would save people in Waitangi, Paihia and Haruru Falls having to drive about 10km to the recycling station at Whangae Rd.

He expected it would get busy in summer once the Auckland border opened and holidaymakers started returning to Northland.

Rameka hoped the initiative would help keep rubbish out of the environment.

''It's about beautification of our whenua. We take a lot of pride in our block,'' he said.

James Rihari, who runs the centre, said it also fulfilled an educational role by informing people what items could and couldn't be recycled.

''People are loving it. They don't have to head out to Whangae Rd any more. Some people were even driving out to Waipapa.''

It also saved people money because dropping off recyclables was free, unlike rubbish bags, which had to be paid for, he said.

Far North mayor John Carter said the new facility would be an important addition to the district's network of 16 refuse transfer stations and 11 community recycling centres.

The new recycling centre would make it easier for visitors to Waitangi to dispose of recycling correctly, as well as helping Haruru, Waitangi and Paihia residents to recycle waste and reduce rubbish going to landfill.

The huge influx of visitors to the area in summer put significant pressure on infrastructure, especially waste disposal.

Carter said the project wouldn't have been possible without the trust's support.

Past surveys by the council have found up to 80 per cent of rubbish dumped illegally off roadsides into bush or streams could have been taken to a recycling centre without charge.