Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

New Far North council dog pound balloons from $200,000 to $2.4m and can house fewer dogs

Jenny Ling
By
4 mins to read
The council’s new Southern Animal Shelter has cost $2.4m and will house just 10 dogs. Photo / Supplied

The council’s new Southern Animal Shelter has cost $2.4m and will house just 10 dogs. Photo / Supplied

An existing dog kennel bought by Far North District Council to use as a dog pound has ballooned from a $200,000 upgrade project into a “bizarrely expensive” $2.4m facility that will house fewer dogs.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate