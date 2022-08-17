A new book tells the story of Austrian artist and designer Friedensreich Hundertwasser's life in New Zealand. Photo / file

An in-depth view of Hundertwasser's life in New Zealand is laid bare in a new book.

Hundertwasser in New Zealand - The Art of Creating Paradise, by author Andreas J. Hirsch, was released on August 16.

Published by Oratia Books, the book tells both public and personal stories of celebrated Austrian artist, philosopher and architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser throughout his 30 years of living in his 'promised land', Aotearoa.

Opua resident Richard Smart, a carpenter and architectural designer who was involved in building for Hundertwasser on his remote property in the Kaurinui valley near Kawakawa, said the book was "overdue".

"There's no other publication that really delves into Hundertwasser's New Zealand existence and the work he did here and what New Zealand meant to him," Smart said.

"Everything else touches lightly on it.

"At last, we've got a more in-depth view of how New Zealand was to Hundertwasser."

Smart, the New Zealand representative of the Hundertwasser Foundation, knew Hundertwasser for eight years before he died in 2000.

He was involved in cross-checking details in the 240-page hardback, which was initiated by The Hundertwasser Non-Profit Foundation in Vienna for the Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei.

Hundertwasser New Zealand representative Richard Smart said the new book Hundertwasser in New Zealand - The Art of Creating Paradise was "overdue". Photo / Michael Cunningham

It contains an assortment of his paintings, drawings, sketches, photographs, and the artist's writings, and there are many photos of his personal paradise in the Kaurinui Valley in Kawakawa, along with stories of his time there.

A whole chapter is dedicated to the Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei, including the draft design that he sketched back in 1993.

There are also references to the famous Kawakawa toilets designed by the artist.

The book is touted as "a richly illustrated and accessible account of the artist's love of Aotearoa, his interaction with the people and land, and the influence these had on his work.

"Andreas J. Hirsch outlines the key stages of the artist's life and his trajectory in New Zealand — including chapters on his commitment to nature, the Regentag in Aotearoa, and the art, philosophy and architecture he created here."

Austrian-born Hirsch's other writings include books on Pablo Picasso, Tina Modotti, HR Giger and Ludwig van Beethoven.