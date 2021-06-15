New Bay of Islands Matariki Festival to welcome Māori New Year

A new festival starting in the Bay of Islands next month aims to help restore Matariki to its rightful place as an unmissable national celebration.
Matariki — the Māori New Year, which is set to become a public holiday next year — is heralded by the rising of the star cluster Matariki in late June or early July.
The new Bay of Islands Matariki Festival will run from July 2-11 with more than a dozen free and ticketed events.
Attractions will range from astrophotography workshops and a Māori cuisine night to live music and a manu contest off Russell wharf.
Organiser Jackie Sanders, of Jacman Entertainment, said the festival had been developed in collaboration with local iwi and the Bay of Islands Marketing Group.
Festival-goers could feed mind, body and soul with storytelling, cultural experiences, Matariki-inspired feasts, vineyard tours and star-gazing.
One of the highlights would be a four-course culinary experience at Russell's Duke of Marlborough prepared by Māori master chefs including ''Hāngī Master'' Rewi Spraggon, Grant Kitchen, Tu Fearn and Tama Salive, with matching Māori-made wines and Tammy Davis as MC.
The festival would also feature light-hearted events such as a concert by Auckland band White Chapel Jak — who stole the show at Paihia's It! Festival two years ago — and a manu, or bomb, contest off Russell wharf.
Sanders said the initial drive for the festival came from the announcement of a regional events fund designed to drive domestic tourism post-Covid.
People she spoke to about Te Tau Hou Māori, the Māori New Year, agreed the Bay's abundance of culture, food and clear night skies made it an ideal place for a Matariki Festival.
It was different to other festivals planned around the country in that it was an umbrella event. It would have a few ''star attractions'' but any group or businesses could add their own events as long as they fitted the Matariki theme.
Duke of Marlborough co-owner Anton Haagh said the Bay of Islands' unique history made it the perfect place for a Matariki Festival and he was looking forward to seeing how it developed in years to come.
Organisers hope to add more free, large-scale public events in future.
Russell's Haratu Marae, Waitangi's Ngāti Kawa and Ngāti Rahiri, and Kerikeri-based Ngāti Rēhia have helped develop the festival.
The way Matariki is celebrated varies from iwi to iwi but it is traditionally a time to gather together, celebrate, reflect and plan for the future.
The Matariki star cluster is also known as Pleiades or the Seven Sisters.
■ Festival highlights include a Matariki weekend at Orongo Bay Holiday Park, Russell, July 2-4; Winter Cup Pool Competition, Sandpit Bar, Paihia, July 6, 7pm; Astrophotography Workshop, Plough and Feather, Kerikeri, July 7, 6.30pm; White Chapel Jak, Nauti Penguin, Russell, July 9, 7pm; Manu Masters, Russell Wharf, 10.30am-1pm; Tohunga Tumau culinary experience, Duke of Marlborough, Russell, July 10, 5.30pm. Go to www.matarikinz.com for a full list of events and booking information.