Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

New Afourer variety allows local mandarins to be sold most of the year

Northern Advocate
By Donna Russell
4 mins to read
Joe Lenaghan of T&G Fresh, Kerikeri, shows a new Afourer mandarin tree already growing vigorously. Photo / Donna Russell

Joe Lenaghan of T&G Fresh, Kerikeri, shows a new Afourer mandarin tree already growing vigorously. Photo / Donna Russell

The only commercial crop in Northland of a new mandarin variety is starting to bear fruit.

T&G Fresh has added the Afourer variety to its citrus range, with 20ha of Afourer mandarins grafted on top

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei