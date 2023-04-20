A teen before the High Court in Whangārei charged with manslaughter over the death of a 5-week-old baby can now be named.
Rawiri Sergeant, 19, was charged in relation to an incident in November 2021 when paramedics were called to an address in Ruakākā after a baby was reported to not be breathing.
Despite the efforts of first responders, the baby died at the scene.
Sergeant entered a not-guilty plea in September 2022 and a three-week trial is scheduled for February 2024.
His name suppression lapsed in February after a legal application for continued suppression failed before Justice Timothy Brewer.
His counsel, Arthur Fairley, has not filed an appeal against that decision meaning suppression has now lapsed.