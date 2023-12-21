The diver went missing at Waihihi Bay in the Bay of Islands (pictured). Photo / 123rf

The body of a diver missing in a popular Far North bay was found after a massive search effort involving 15 private boats.

The man was reported missing at Waihihi Bay, near Russell in the Bay of Islands, around 6.40pm on Thursday.

Fifteen private boats joined in the extensive search for the diver, which was led by Coastguard Bay of Islands volunteers aboard Kokako Rescue.

Far North Area Commander Inspector Riki Whiu said police and other emergency services located the diver’s body shortly before 2am.

“Our thoughts are with their family at this sad time.”

The man’s death will be referred to the Coroner.



