Mid Northern Rodeo enjoyed by young and old alike

Xavier Sanders from Alexandra competing in the junior break away rope.

Competitors from as far south as Invercargill were among nearly 200 entrants who took part in the Mid Northern Rodeo's country festival at Maungatepere over two days.

Intermittent rain suppressed the dust and provided plenty of excitement for the cowboys and other participants in front of what the organisers called an excellent turnout despite mixed weather.

Speed shearing and wood chopping events were held yesterday.

The family day out also included food and stalls and bouncy castles.

Merv Church jnr from Rotorua on Quick As in the open bull ride.

Diana Bradshaw from the Mid Northern Rodeo said the turnout was as good as any other year and around 190 participants from throughout New Zealand took part.

She said even people in their 70s and pre-teens were able to take part in events, such as team roping.

The Direct Animal Action protesters held a demonstration outside the rodeo venue and urged the Government to ban the sport permanently.

Protesters from the Direct Animal Action outside the festival venue, calling for the rodeo to be banned.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along and captured the action.