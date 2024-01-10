The offender has been accused of damaging property at the exclusive wedding destination in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Supplied

A man accused of setting fire to a house owned by the Waitangi National Trust and causing damage to property at an exclusive wedding venue is undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Zinzan Coxhead, of Haruru Falls, first appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on December 8, 2023, charged with one charge of arson, wilfully damaging property by explosives, threats to kill and wilful damage following incidents that occurred on December 1 last year.

It is alleged Coxhead caused damage to a range of property on Bayleys Farm in Waitangi including the keypad of an automatic gate, set fire to a palm tree and also an abandoned house owned by the Waitangi Trust located on the farm.

Bayleys Farm sits on 800ha of land across the Bay of Islands and is an exclusive destination for beachfront weddings.

When the 18-year-old first appeared in Kaikohe in December, Judge Brandt Shortland ordered several mental health reports that included Coxhead’s fitness to stand trial.

Coxhead was remanded in custody to Northland Regional Corrections Facility but later moved to a mental health facility. Further reports were called for this week when his matter was called in the Whangārei District Court.

Judge Philip Rzepecky ordered reports on Coxhead’s fitness to plead and underlying mental health issues.

His matter will be recalled in the Kaikohe District Court on January 30 to monitor.





