Mental Health Awareness Week: Whangārei charity I Have a Dream celebrates whānau connections with youth

I Have a Dream navigators Daisy Rogers and Vincent Nathan with Tikipunga High School Dreamers. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei-based charity I Have a Dream is backing the kaupapa of Mental Health Awareness Week, saying it is critical to consistently connect with people.

Following the awareness week topic to kōrero/mā te kōrero, ka ora/a little chat can go a long way, the charity themed its after-school programme on whānau connections.

"At I Have a Dream we're all about connection," navigator Joe Reuben said. "As navigators, we connect with our kaiako on a daily basis."

"School-based navigators connect work with whānau before and after kura each day," he explained.

"It's good to just catch up and see some normality from our Dreamers [students], especially after lockdown."

Together with navigators Vince Nathan and Daisy Rogers, Reuben and his students drew their own life trees that looked into factors in their lives.

These included questions around what keeps them grounded (roots), what they value (trunk), what they are hopeful for (branches), and who are dearest to them (leaves).

I Have a Dream CEO Chris Twiss said while the charity was well established in Whangārei, he sees it extending throughout Northland.

The charity works with students attending low-decile schools in Tikipunga and Otangarei supporting about 780 young people from year 1 until two years after high school.

"The very essence of what our people, funders, supporters, mentors and volunteers are trying to achieve within the socio and economic breadth of Northland is the perfect fit for IHAD's mission," Twiss said.

"We know that significant positive life change and growth is possible through this programme. We see it daily and it is only strengthening as we gain more and more experience in our communities.

"Our work is about investing in the future of Kiwi kids and we are not going to stop in our efforts to create opportunities for our future leaders."

Where to get help:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Lifelink/Samaritans: 0800 726 666

Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

■ This is Mental Health Awareness Week and the theme is Take time to kōrero. It runs until October 3. For more information go to mhaw.nz