Maungatūroto drivers are warned to take extra care after a morning of minor collisions on a slippery state highway.

Police are urging drivers headed along State Highway 12 to take extra care as a slick substance on the road has caused minor chaos.

An oil or diesel-like spill appears to have taken place on SH12 between Griffin Rd and Huarau Station Rd.

A Northland police spokesman said the slick had caused some of the cars travelling along the highway this morning to slide.

Three had been reported to police as vehicle collisions but he was unsure about how many had been reported to the Maungatūroto Volunteer Fire Brigade.

The brigade had been responding to callouts on the road since around 6am.

The police spokesman said no one was seriously injured in any of this morning's crashes.

He asked drivers to be careful as they passed through the area. A team from the Northland Regional Council had been deployed to clean up the spill.