The beginning of the Dig In At Marsden protest which passed the 100 day milestone on Tuesday. Photo / Tania Whyte

A group of protestors who have become a roadside fixture in Bream Bay yesterday marked 100 days calling for the reinstatement of the Marsden Point oil refinery.

Advocate reporter Karina Cooper visited them at their makeshift home outside the refinery gates on Mair Rd to talk about life as a full-time protestor.

On April 10, the base of Marsden Point was a hub of activity as around 90 people flocked to the site in their cars stickered with slogans rejecting the refinery's March 31 closure.

As the days drew on and autumn turned to winter, many people packed up their cars and hit the road south, leaving a handful left at what had become Camp Spearhead in Marsden Point.

Those who stayed, with freedom campervans for homes, had left their everyday lives behind in other regions to travel north to the mothballed refinery's base.

From left: Protest organiser Brad Flutey with Sue, Kiwi Patriot, Rob, and another protestor who did not want to be named. Photo / Karina Cooper

Among them are Tauranga's Kiwi Patriot and Sue, who hit the road north after seeing a video by former climate activist Brad Flutey discussing the impact of the refinery's closure.

From a work desk behind the front seats of their van, the independent journalists produce numerous articles and videos for the Dig In At Marsden website and Facebook page.

And whenever needed they pick up part-time work to help tide them over as they rely on their savings to be able to stay put at the camp.

Another group member has been on the road for two years with his partner. To get by the couple work part-time, such as on a farm, in exchange for food, showers, or accommodation.

Camp Spearhead was simply an extension of this lifestyle that, he said, offered him experiences and human connection ahead of currency and the nine-to-five grind.

When the Advocate mentioned the rumours that called them all "dole bludgers" the camp's organiser Flutey let out a bellowing laugh.

Former climate activist Brad Flutey during the Dig In At Marsden protest he organised. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The oyster mushroom farmer made the point they would be the last people to rely on Government money as they called out the "inaction" of those very same people.

However, Flutey said, if unemployed meant someone who managed to find the extra time to make something from their passion then yeah, maybe they all were.

For every hostile interaction in the 100 days of protesting, there had been much more kindness - especially from the surrounding communities.

Flutey said locals made up a lot of the other 30 to 40 people supporting the handful of protestors still at camp.

They regularly delivered fruit and vegetables to Spearhead, plucked fresh from their gardens, and provided freezers to store food. They had even gifted fuel cards to help protestors keep going.

Approval also played out on State Highway 1 where, according to a tally scrawled on the fridge door inside the camp's makeshift shelter, they had received 904 toots in a single hour.

But the support appreciated most by the group, one member explained, was when people stopped by for a kōrero to learn more about the quest worked on within the camp's tarpaulin walls.

It's motivating for them as they admitted not every single one of the 100 days has been bliss.

But on those hard days, they rally themselves by taking a stroll down the picturesque Marsden Point Beach or, with fishing rods in tow, hit the nearby wharf for a spot of fishing.

One member said the Ruakaka Recreation Centre has been lovely for the team as they are able to use the gym and other facilities there.

Despite some of the protestors being hundreds of kilometres from home, family remains a staple part of their lives.

Members may venture out of Northland to see loved ones - rotating in another protestor to fill the gap while that person is away - or siblings and parents make the trip to Spearhead to offer encouragement.

Or they spend time together as a group, huddled against the chill in the camp's single tent - dubbed the "brain hub" - with the aroma and warmth of a shared meal filling the space.

The hub has almost become a symbol of the group's own resilience as it has survived lashings of severe rain and wind with the change of season.

Dinner time within its reinforced walls often doubles as brainstorming sessions. The group says being next to each other "brings out the brilliance" as they focus on the path ahead.

A path that is yet to reach its destination, as the group is prepared to stay as long as it takes to have the refinery returned to its previous capabilities and improvements made to environmentally futureproof the site.

Flutey says they "have to keep going until we reach that goal or until someone proves us wrong".

Given the fact they've stuck it out for 100 days, he is confident they'll be able to overcome whatever comes next.