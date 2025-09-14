Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Māori Language Week 2025: Te Tai Tokerau Tāne cricket side celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori in Paihia

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read

Te Tai Tokerau Tāne play a dawn match on Horotutu Beach, Paihia, to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

Te Tai Tokerau Tāne play a dawn match on Horotutu Beach, Paihia, to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

Northland bowled into the 50th celebration of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori via a cricket match with a twist.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week) runs from today until September 20, and is an annual celebration to promote the use and revitalisation of te reo Māori.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save