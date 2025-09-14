Te Waimate Mission was established in 1830 as a model farming village – complete with a flour mill, blacksmiths, printery, carpenter’s shop, school and church. Reverend Samuel Marsden led it with the agreement of local Ngāpuhi chiefs.
The site was fitting for Te Tai Tokerau Tāne as the Tohu Whenua, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, is where another historical game of cricket took place.
“This second documented game was held on the mission’s grounds where freed enslaved people played together after working on the mission property,” Geaney said.
“That’s why it’s so powerful to see younger Māori players coming through ... It shows how we as Māori are transforming cricket, bringing mana, manaakitanga and identity into a space that once excluded us.”
Darkins has seen in the past 30 years Māori representation grow on the field and in coaching. The shift is empowering, he said.
“It shows we have turned a colonial legacy into a platform for identity and pride.”
Geaney hoped the tāne’s tour would create a buzz and that the Northland Māori team would begin a resurgence of Māori representation at all levels of the game.
“Cricket has definitely changed to become a multicultural game in New Zealand; however, our Māori playing numbers do not match population numbers, and this is something we are working hard to address,” he said.