Man's death at Rainbow Falls in Kerikeri not suspicious, police say

Rainbow Falls in Kerikeri where Northland search and rescue personnel located a man's body on Wednesday morning. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The death of a man at Rainbow Falls in Kerikeri is not suspicious, police say.

The man's body was found shortly before 8am on Wednesday by Northland Police Search and Rescue staff working alongside Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) volunteers.

A search for the man was launched at the popular Rainbow Falls/Waianiwaniwa walking track on Tuesday around 1.45pm during which his vehicle was successfully located in the car park.

Twelve Northland LandSAR volunteers and six police search and rescue staff spent a long afternoon scouring Rainbow Falls and the edges of the Waipekakoura River, which flows through the area, for any trace of the man.

Head of the Northland Police Search and Rescue Senior Sergeant Cliff Metcalfe said they returned on Wednesday morning to continue their efforts.

Metcalfe said the body was located in the morning and subsequently recovered.

The man's death would be referred to the Coroner but was not suspicious.