A week-long rāhui has been placed on the area known locally as the Vee Tree swimming hole, off Clough Rd, south of Kaitaia. Photo / Google Earth

A Far North man has died after an incident in the Awanui River south of Kaitaia.

Emergency services were called to a swimming hole near Pamapuria just before 10.40am on Sunday.

It is believed the man had been swimming with two other adults when he vanished.

His companions called 111 when they were unable to find him.

Police got into the water and managed to locate his body. Volunteers of the Kaitaia Fire Brigade helped with the recovery.

It is believed he had been under water for some time.

Kaitaia fire chief Craig Rogers said it was unclear what had happened. The Coroner would determine if the man's death was caused by drowning or a medical event.

A rāhui has been placed on the area, known locally as the Vee Tree swimming hole off Clough Rd, until Sunday, 31 January. The site has been blessed.

The man's name has yet to be formally released.