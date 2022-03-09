Police with the vehicle allegedly involved in last Thursday's armed callout in Tikipunga where cars were allegedly rammed as a wanted man fled officers.

Police with the vehicle allegedly involved in last Thursday's armed callout in Tikipunga where cars were allegedly rammed as a wanted man fled officers.

A man sought by Northland Police following an incident in Tikipunga last Thursday has been found.

The 37-year-old had 12 warrants for his arrest. On Tuesday evening, police found him at an address on Auckland's North Shore.

He was taken into custody without further incident and was due to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Wednesday.

Whangārei Police have also continued to investigate a number of other recent burglary incidents across the area.

Five additional burglary charges have been laid against the 37-year-old, which means he is now facing 14 burglary charges overall.

Also as a result of this investigation, Police have also charged the man with possession for supply of methamphetamine.

Inspector Marty Ruth, Whangārei Police Area Commander, said a number of items of stolen property been recovered following recent search warrants and Police are working to contact victims and return these items to them.

Police also located two modified firearms.

The recovered stolen items include a digger worth around $50,000 that was allegedly stolen from Whangārei, along with a trailer.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance by sharing appeals for information and contacting them.

''Our investigation remains ongoing into the incident last Thursday in Tikipunga, where a number of vehicles were damaged before the man fled,'' Ruth said.

Police cannot rule out further charges being laid in this matter, he said.

Armed police joined the manhunt for a man who was allegedly armed with a gun in Tikipunga last Thursday.

Last Thursday, Police swarmed the carpark outside Countdown Tikipunga during an incident involving an alleged gunman where half a dozen cars were reportedly "smashed to pieces".

People near the supermarket claimed a vehicle was rammed by a car before the driver fled on foot about 4pm. They believed the man had some type of firearm. A witness described seeing a damaged red-and-black car in the middle of Paramount Pde, which was closed to northbound traffic for a short time.

A second damaged vehicle - a white Volkswagen - was in the carpark in front of Countdown Tikipunga. The witness said the front of the vehicle was smashed.

A bystander told the Advocate at first they heard skids and vehicles crashing.

"Then the gunshots followed. I looked out the window and saw a black truck with a man jumping in wearing a bulletproof vest and holding a gun, then we were told to move away from the area."