9 May, 2022 02:03 AM 2 minutes to read

Kawakawa fire chief Wayne Martin receives his Queen's Service Medal from Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. Photo / Governor-General's Office



Kawakawa fire chief Wayne Martin has been awarded his Queen's Service Medal by new Governor-General, and fellow Northlander, Dame Cindy Kiro.

The investiture ceremony took place at Government House in Wellington on Friday.

Martin, who started volunteering with Kawakawa Fire Brigade in 1992 and has been chief fire officer since 2006, is credited with introducing tikanga Māori into the everyday work of the Fire Service, now Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ), for example at the scene of fatal crashes.

His methods have since been adopted across Northland.

Martin helped set up a cadet unit to bring young people into the brigade and his whānau approach has led to initiatives such as local kuia caring for the volunteers' children while they attend callouts.

He also coaches the Ngāti Hine Moerewa-United Kawakawa rugby team.

Martin credited the "village" that raised him — especially people like police iwi liaison Paddy Whiu and kaumātua Wiremu Wiremu — for his award.

Martin's QSM for services to FENZ was announced on December 31.

Northland's other New Year's Honours recipients were health and community advocate Sir Chris Farrelly KNZM, artist Alex Nathan ONZM, principal Pat Newman MNZM, musician Margery Pita MNZM, conservationist William Wright MNZM, educator Louise Ānaru-Tangira MNZM, GP Graeme Fenton MNZM, road safety campaigner John Williamson QSM and astronomer Jane Painter QSM.

Dame Cindy is due to be formally welcomed into her role this week with ceremonies at her home marae of Mōtatau, near Kawakawa, and Te Whare Rūnanga (the carved meeting house) at the Treaty Grounds.