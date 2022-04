The truck crashed near the Loop Road roundabout this morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A logging truck crashed and rolled near the roundabout on Loop Road in Otaika at around 10am today.

The driver was not seriously injured, but was conscious, a Police spokesperson said. Ambulance and the fire service were at the scene as well as Police.

The road was not blocked and no diversions were in place. Police were unable to determine if the crash was caused by a medical event.