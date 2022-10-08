New Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson celebrates his win with family and friends. Photo / Tania Whyte

All three of Northland's new mayors have been named in progress results released today.

Earlier today Whangārei District councillor Vince Cocurullo won the race to become Whangārei Mayor and moments later Far North deputy mayor Ann Court was announced as the district's new leader.

The latest to join the raft of new mayors is Craig Jepson who was elected as mayor of Kaipara.

Jepson was elated to win the district's top job.

"I'd love to thank the people of Kaipara. They're just a wonderful mixed group of individuals," he said.

The Mangawhai local hoped to unite the district under his new banner.

"We need to eliminate the east-west divide - I hope to be a mayor for everybody."

One of Jepson's first priorities is to explore ways to keep rates down by looking at staff numbers and cost-cutting.

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson says he's going to be a mayor for everybody in the district. Photo / Tania Whyte

Three Waters and changes to the RMA are also issues concerning Jepson that he would look at first.

He is also opposed to co-governance.

"I think I've been elected because I stood on those issues," Jepson said.

The businessman beat out five other mayoral candidates, including Victoria del la Varis-Woodcock, a councillor who attended the anti-mandate protests in Wellington earlier this year.

He won the mayoralty by more than 1400 votes. He received 3689 votes, and Karen Joyce-Paki received 2243.

Ash Nayyar came third with 1549 votes. Victoria del la Varis-Woodcock, Gordon Walker and Brenden Nathan all received fewer than 1000 votes.

At the other end of the region, the new Far North Mayor, Ann Court, is a council veteran with 24 years of local government experience.

Ann Court, of Waipapa, has been elected the sixth mayor of the Far North District. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Advocate understands the margin between her and Moko Tepania, a 31-year-old sitting councillor and te reo teacher at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe is small.

The outcome will not be certain until special votes and today's last-minute votes are counted. The final result is not expected until Friday.

After Tepania was John Vujcich of Kaikohe in third place, Ōpua's Joshua Riley — who led the Sovereign.nz ticket — in fourth, and Jaqi Brown of Ahipara fifth.

Kaikohe's Moko Tepania placed second in the race to the Far North's next mayor. Photo / Tania Whyte

Court, who lives in Waipapa, has served two terms as a community board member and six terms as a councillor.

She has been deputy to two previous mayors — Wayne Brown and John Carter — and is the Northland representative on the Regional Land Transport Committee.

Brown, a Mangōnui engineer and businessman, was today elected Auckland Mayor after beating main rival Efeso Collins by 54,000 votes.

Court said during her campaign that she had held every elected position on the Far North District Council except the mayoralty.

Her working life began as a radio operator and she became involved in local politics to push for a roundabout at the once notorious Waipapa Rd-State Highway 10 intersection.

The roundabout was finally built in 2020.

She replaces John Carter, who has retired after three terms in the Far North's top job. Carter was previously National MP for Northland for 24 years.

The other candidates standing for Far North Mayor were Jaqi Brown, Clinton Dearlove, Kevin Middleton, Joshua Riley, Kelly Stratford, Moko Tepania, John Vujcich and Rachel Witana.

Of those, Brown and Middleton were standing for the mayoralty only. The other seven were also contesting council seats.

The new council will be very different to its predecessors with 10 instead of nine councillors, four of whom will be elected from the Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward — the first time a designated Māori ward has been used in the Far North.

New Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo, 48, says he is excited about leading the district forward in a time of rapid growth.

"Thank you to all those who voted for me. I'm proud to be a locally-born mayor representing the people of Whangārei district," he said.

Cocurullo, self-described as centre-right, stated a lot of work needed to be done.

"I'm looking forward to getting the new council on track," he said.

New Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo celebrating with family and friends. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Cocurullo's fifth attempt at mayoralty saw a resounding majority with 7132 votes.

He was 2148 votes ahead of closest rival and local government newcomer Mike Budd who received 4984 votes and sitting Whangārei District Councillor Ken Couper's 4287 votes.

The breakdown of votes for the remaining candidates is: Brad Flower - 3963, Shaquille Shortland - 1708, Nick Jacob - 1397 and then Fiona Green - 89.

Cocurullo was first elected to the Whangārei District Council 15 years ago in 2007. He stood unsuccessfully as mayor in the 2010 and 2013 local government elections but was again elected as a WDC councillor in 2016 and 2019.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo celebrating his new title. Photo / Michael Cunningham

He said the district council would continue to oppose the current government restructuring plan regarding Three Waters.

Cocurullo said his vote against Māori wards was based on the process used to bring the Māori electoral area in without thorough public consultation.

Roughly 38 per cent of the 130,000-plus eligible Northlanders cast a vote in this year's election.

Tomorrow the Kaipara District Council, Whangārei District Council and Northland Regional Council are expecting to update these with preliminary results.

Voters in the Far North might have to wait until Monday for the preliminary results as the district uses the Single Transferable Vote (STV) as does Kaipara.

Whangārei District Council and Northland Regional Council use First Past The Post (FPP).

Final confirmed results are expected between October 13-19.

More about the councils

Whangārei District Council

Newcomers making up almost 40 per cent of the council's post-local-election lineup.

Provisional results show newcomers Deb Harding, Patrick Holmes, Scott McKenzie, Phoenix Ruka and Paul Yovich elected onto the council in the wake of the elections which closed today.

They join newly-elected WDC Mayor and re-elected councillors Nick Connop, Ken Couper, Gavin Benney, Jayne Golightly, Phil Halse, Carol Peters and Simon Reid.

Longtime incumbent councillor and former head of WDC's heavyweight infrastructure committee Greg Martin ousted from his Hikurangi-Coastal electoral area.

Martin held the Hikurangi-Coastal electoral area along with Gavin Benney who will return thanks to 1462 votes.

Benney is joined in the new Hikurangi-Coastal General Ward by newcomer Scott McKenzie who got 1176 votes.

Meanwhile, incumbent Simon Reid was re-elected to the Mangakahia-Maungatapere General Ward with 1332 votes, ahead of competitor Iain James Robertson's 555 votes in a 42.3 per cent turnout from among the ward's 4667 voters.

Northland's biggest 2022 local election voter turnout from among all four councils saw Whangārei Heads General Ward's new representative Patrick Holmes achieve 1602 votes, 75 per cent ahead of sole rival David Blackley's 914 votes.

In Northland's major powerhouse and biggest single urban ward - Whangārei Urban General Ward's five vacancies were filled by re-elected Jayne Golightly (4596 votes), Carol Peters (3348 votes) and Nick Connop (3318 votes) along with newcomers Paul Yovich (3384 votes) and Marie Olsen (3134 votes).

Meanwhile, WDC's first-time Whangārei District Māori Ward is to be represented by newcomers Deb Harding (698 votes) and Phoenix Ruka (694 votes).

Halse has been re-elected back into his former Bream Bay area via WDC's Bream Bay General Ward with 2083 votes, along with the re-election of Couper who got 2189 votes.

The ward's 10,0073 electors achieved a 43.9 per cent voter turnout at edition time - one of Northland's third-highest 2022 local election turnout.

Far North

According to progress results, the new general ward councillors for the Far North District Council are Ann Court, Kelly Stratford and Steve McNally (Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward), John Vujcich (Kaikohe-Hokianga Ward), Felicity Foy and Mate Radich (Te Hiku Ward).

If Court is indeed elected mayor the next highest-polling candidate in the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward will take her place. On current numbers, that person is Rachel Smith but that, too, could change.

The first-ever Far North District councillors elected to represent a dedicated Māori ward are Moko Tepania, Hilda Halkyard-Harawira, Tāmati Rākena and Penetaui Kleskovic.

Halkyard-Harawira is a former principal who established Te Rangi Aniwaniwa, a school north of Kaitaia. She is a world champion waka ama paddler and the wife of former MP Hone Harawira.

Tāmati Rākena is a Mitimiti-based te reo teacher, academic and founder of a charitable trust which helps Māori in tertiary education.

Kleskovic is the commercial operations manager for Far North iwi Te Aupōuri and a son of former MP Shane Jones.

In total 18 people put their names forward for the Far North's Ngā Tai o Tokerau — more than any other Maori ward in the country.

The only local body that came close to that was Gisborne District Council, where 13 candidates were competing for five Tairawhiti Māori ward seats.

Voter turnout in the Far North has been disappointing despite the prospect of a new mayor, the introduction of Māori wards, and a wide choice of high-calibre candidates.

By the close of voting on Friday just 33.2 per cent, or one in three, of eligible Far North voters had had their say.

That's well down on the 40.4 per cent at the same time in the 2019 local elections.

The final turnout won't be known until next week.

The most engaged ward was Te Hiku with a 37.5 per cent turnout.

The least engaged was the new Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward with 24.4 per cent, which means fewer than one in four people on the Māori roll cast a vote.

Kaipara

Jonathan Larsen, Rachael Williams and Mike Howard have been elected councillors in Kaipara's Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward.

Mark Vincent and Ron Manderson won seats for the Otamatea General Ward.

In the Wairoa General Ward, Gordon Lambeth, Ash Nayyar and Eryn Wilson-Collins won the available three seats.

Karen Joyce-Paki, a sitting councillor who ran for mayor, also failed to win in her bid to represent the Wairoa General Ward.

Pera Paniora will represent the new Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward.