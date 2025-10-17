Jonathan Larsen is Kaipara's new mayor.

17 Oct, 2025 06:23 AM 2 mins to read

Just 21 votes separated the two front runners who have been eyeing up the role of Kaipara mayor.

Final results have been released tonight, showing current deputy mayor Jonathan Larsen will take the helm with a total of 3138 votes.

His closest rival was iwi leader and businessman Snow Tane, who finished with 3117.

Hot on their heels was former two-time Kaipara mayor Jason Smith with 3081 votes.