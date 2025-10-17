The final mayoral candidate and sitting councillor Ash Nayyar received 1278 votes.
Tane’s unsuccessful bid for the mayoralty still sees him land top spot as a newly elected first-term councillor for the hotly contested Wairoa Ward.
The next highest polling candidate was Joesephine Nathan followed by Wairoa ward incumbent Gordon Lambeth.
Both former Māori ward councillor Ihapera Paniora and Nayyar missed out on re-joining the council table under the Wairoa Ward banner.
While having stood down as mayor, Craig Jepson was elected as a councillor for the Kaiwaka-Mangawhai ward in one of the three available seats.
He was second favourite to Rachael Williams led Kaiwaka-Mangawhai with 1985 votes and ahead of Luke Canton with 1669 votes.
In Ōtamatea, four candidates battled for two seats. Mike Schimanski finished first and will be joined by Denise Rogers.
All votes, including special votes have been counted and confirmed.
Elected members begin their Kaipara District Council roles tomorrow.
A swearing in ceremony and inaugural council meeting, both open to the public, are planned for October 30 at Matakohe War Memorial Hall.
More to come.