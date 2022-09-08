Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on death of Queen Elizabeth II. Video / NZ Herald

The longest-serving monarch in the history of Britain and the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully early this morning aged 96.

As the world reacts the death of the monarch, Northlanders also pay their tributes to Her Majesty who reigned supreme for 70 years.

Her Majesty visited New Zealand ten times during her reign , including several times to Northland in 1953-1954, 1963, 1974 and 1990.

Ohaeawai resident Karen Fletcher was 10 years old when the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth II popped into her father's hotel during a royal visit which spanned six weeks from the end of December 23, 1953 to 31 January, 1954.

Fletcher, the daughter of former hotel manager Colin McKenzie, recalls the Queen and other dignitaries stopping in for a visit at the former Kaikohe Hotel, which has since been demolished.

Karen Fletcher remembers the Queen's first visit to Northland. Photo / Peter de Graaf

"I remember seeing her, but I never spoke to her. She looked lovely. She was such a lovely person, she really was. It was very exciting for me as a kid. Dad got to talk to her, he was thrilled too."

Fletcher said the hotel was filled with people who had heard about the royal visit, and had stopped by for a peek of the Queen.

Now 79, Fletcher said she feels "very sad" about her death.

"I get tears when we talk about it. She was so nice and lovely, to think she's lived a good life. She's done a lot of good."

During her first visit, the Queen and her husband the late Duke of Edinburgh flew into Kaikohe airport on December 28, 1953 where they received a public welcome.

They then travelled by car to a ceremony in Waitangi which was followed by a civic reception in Whangārei.

A photo from The Northern Advocate archives, taken at Waitangi early in February 1963, ahead of the Queen's visit on Waitangi Day. Photo / NZME

Meanwhile, Northland local government leaders were this morning mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II with flags flying at half mast on council buildings around the region.

Far North Mayor John Carter (QSO) said her death was a great shock.

"I am saddened by the loss of a wonderful leader," Carter said.

Carter, as Senior Whip and member of the Parliamentary Services showed the Queen around Parliament on her 1995 visit to New Zealand. He showed her around the debating chambers, the old Upper House and through parts of the Beehive in an about 40 minute visit.

"She was really easy to chat with. It was a real privilege," Carter said

He said the Queen had provided leadership for the last 70 years and been part of New Zealanders' lives for generations.

"Many many people up here hold her in high regard. I share with Northlanders their great sadness," Carter said.

Carter's Queen's Service Order (QSO) will now forever mark the era in which he received it.

Far North Mayor John Carter showed the Queen around Parliament on her 1995 visit to New Zealand. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kaipara Mayor Dr Jason Smith said he too was sad to hear of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

"The Queen's has been a life of extraordinary public service," Smith said.

"There will be very few people in the Kaipara district who remember any other monarch."

Smith said, as a result of the Queen's death, there would potentially be changes to aspects of swearing in New Zealand's new councils after the October 8 local government elections.

He said one of the immediate consequences of her death would impact Kaipara District Council's upcoming citizenship ceremony in Dargaville next week.

Citizenship ceremony proceedings included New Zealand citizens swearing their allegiance to the Queen and her representatives. The ceremony was presided over by the mayor as the Queen's representative.

Smith said the six people scheduled to become New Zealand citizens on Friday would need to learn new wording for their oaths, swearing allegiance to the King.

He said there would be other changes throughout the fabric of New Zealand society, including to the country's everyday language.

"Does it suddenly become King's birthday weekend," Smith said.

Other words commonly used in New Zealand include the Queen's chain along, for example, waterways.

Kaipara District Council (KDC) will have condolence books in its Mangawhai and Dargaville offices for the community to sign.

It will mark the Queen's death at its last current term council meeting on September 28.

Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai said the Queen's death was a massive loss.

"Her death is a massive loss to the Commonwealth, our country and our people," Mai said.

"Farewell precious monarch," Mai said.

Mai said consideration would now need to be given to the council chamber photo of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

She said opportunities for remembering and celebrating the Queen's life were now being considered.

Northlander Ezekiel Raui meeting the Queen at Buckingham Palace. Photo / Supplied

One of Northland's exceptional young achievers, Ezekiel Raui met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2018 as one of two New Zealand winners of the Queen's Young Leaders Awards.

The 25-year-old from Whatuwhiwhi said the world has lost a "once-in-a-century" leader who not only led the Royal family well through multiple generations but the Commonwealth as well.

Northland-based former All Blacks Ian Jones and Eric Rush also met the Queen at Buckingham Palace during the All Black northern tours and said everything about Her Majesty was worth admiring.

Both said the Queen was so welcoming of them and spoke fondly of New Zealand and the All Blacks.

Former All Black rugby player, now Regent New World supermarket owner Eric Rush met the Queen in the late 90s. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Former Northland MP Winston Peters acknowledged "with deep sadness" the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on social media.

"We join with other nations around the world paying tribute to the Queen for her many years of extraordinary service.

"Respect for the British monarchy owes so much to the Queen for her tireless service, dignity, diligence, and grace," Peters posted on Facebook.

Whangārei-based National MP Dr Shane Reti extended his condolences to Her Majesty's family on the loss of their matriarch.

"I want to acknowledge and thank her for the body of works she has done including her visits to Northland.

"She will be remembered for her grace, composure and sacrifice. She knew us and she was a friend of New Zealand."

Springbank School principal Mike Warren lowers the flag. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Schools around Northland also marked the death of New Zealand's longest-serving head of state — and one of the world's longest-serving monarchs — with ceremonies and reflection.

Springbank School, near Kerikeri, held a flag-lowering ceremony this morning with children placing hand-made paper flowers and wreaths at the school flagpole.

Some students penned letters of condolence to the new King, including Year 7's Harry Bramall, who wrote:

Dear King Charles III, I am writing to you to mourn your mother and congratulate you on becoming the King. The death of your mother will leave an empty space in all of our hearts.

Letters of condolence to King Charles III written by Springbank School student. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Other pupils read poems dedicated to the Queen and observed a minute's silence.

Principal Mike Warren told the assembled students she was "a truly inspirational woman" and a "genuine, authentic person".

"She was admired for her steadfast loyalty, strong work ethic and kindness. She had just celebrated her 70th jubilee. It's hard to comprehend that someone could have served for so long."

UK-born science teacher Mark Broadwith said in years to come everyone would remember where they were when they learned the Queen had died.

Her reign was so long she had worked with 15 British Prime Ministers. The first, Winston Churchill, was born 101 years before the last, Liz Truss, he said.

Madison Thorburn, 9, left, and Gaby Morrison, 10, lay a wreath and paper flowers during a ceremony at Springbank School near Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A condolence book is available at Procter Library in Kerikeri until closing time at 5pm today. All are welcome to leave a message for the Royal Family.

The library, next to the Domain on Cobham Rd, will be open on Saturday from 9am-2pm.

Former Northland Age editor and staunch royalist Peter Jackson, of Kaitaia, said he greatly admired Queen Elizabeth II for her personal qualities and the stability she brought during her long reign.

"We could all aspire to her personal qualities such as selflessness, devotion to duty and loyalty to family," he said.

"I really hope that is transferred to Charles. I also hope this is not taken as an opportunity to make changes to the way we do things here, and that talk of republicanism doesn't rear its ugly head."

Kerikeri Retirement Village residents were watching live coverage of the Queen's passing on various televisions on Friday.

Three residents in particular had special connections with Her Majesty, after having received birthday cards marking their centenaries from her years earlier.

Nell Graveson received two birthday cards; one for her 100th birthday, and one more recently, when she turned 105.

Graveson said getting the cards was "special".

"It was really nice, they were beautiful photos of her. It really was very special."

Graveson said she was saddened by the Queen's passing, but "the poor lady must have been ready for it".

"There must have been many times when she would have just loved to relax."

Each year, thousands of birthday and wedding anniversary cards are sent on behalf of The Queen to people celebrating significant birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

Cards are sent to those celebrating their 100th and 105th birthday and every year after, and to those celebrating their 60th, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries and every year thereafter.

Henry Driver, who turns 102 next month, still has the celebratory birthday card he received from the Queen on his dressing table.

Driver turned 100 in October 2020 which meant he had restricted numbers of people at his party due to Covid-19.

"A few people around here said it [getting a card from the Queen] would give me a buck-up."

103-year-old Dorothy Evans was pragmatic about the Queen's death.

"It's nature taking its course," she said.

"We're all going there one day, there's nothing we can do or say that will stop it."