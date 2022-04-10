Jordan Kemp's cousin Jayden played an instrumental part in his side's win. Photo / Michael Cunningham

They're fierce rivals on the pitch, but off it two proud Northland rugby clubs and their supporters come together every year to honour young Jordan Kemp who gave his life playing rugby.

The Jordan Kemp Memorial game between Otamatea and Old Boys Marist (OMB) reserve in Kaiwaka on Saturday reminded the players that while it would be wonderful to lift the prized taonga bearing the teenager's name after the final whistle, remembering a budding rugby talent with so much to give the sport he loved trumped everything else.

The fact that a member of the OBM whanau carved the taonga lent more credence to that remembrance.

Kemp suffered a suspected head clash while playing for Otamatea against OBM at Kensington Park in July 2014.

St John paramedics put him in an induced coma at the ground and took him to Whangārei Hospital from where he was airlifted to Auckland. He succumbed to his injuries 24 hours later.

His whanau is humbled and cannot thank both rugby clubs and supporters enough for the memorial.

"We especially want to acknowledge Otamatea Hawks committee members, coaches, sideline support and players who supported us in our darkest hours — a much heartfelt thanks which at the time we didn't share with the club'.

"Jordan will always be our gentle giant who left an enormous presence in our hearts".

Otamatea head coach Mike Peeni said the annual clash brought Kemp's whanau back into the club. Kemp's two cousins, Jayden and Jamie, volunteered to play this year although the latter pulled out through injury.

Jayden Kemp had a blinder at scrum-half in his team's 28-10 win.

"We treat this game like our final...it's bigger than the actual competition, and if there's one trophy we'd like to win it's this one," Peeni said.

A minute's silence and a haka preceded the match on an overcast day before a small but vocal crowd at the Kaiwaka Sports Complex.

The tempo was up there and had both teams cut out unforced errors, both teams could have netted well-worked tries.

On Thursday, Otamatea will travel to Waipū to play in the Kodi Foster Memorial game. Foster played for Otamatea and was killed in a car crash. His brothers Brady and Tyler will play on Thursday.

* Photos by Michael Cunningham