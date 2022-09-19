A student business called Paws and Claws makes pet toys and treats for dogs, cats, horses and even guinea pigs. From left, Fay Stirling, 9, Addison Warren, 10, Adrianna Taylor, 10, and Ruby Booth, 10. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Some of the Far North's top young entrepreneurs put their marketing skills to the test during Springbank School's annual Market Day.

More than 230 students from pre-school through to Year 13 had to come up with an innovative product or business for Sunday's market, which has become a popular day out on the Kerikeri events calendar.

Food stalls offering everything from South African pancakes to Lebanese specialities were popular, while other students sold their own inventions such as trampolines made from tyres and decorations made with kina shells.

Instead of paying tax, stall holders are required to donate 25 per cent of their profits to charity. Gumboot Friday, Project Island Song and Women's Refuge were among the chosen causes.

WINNERS

Junior School

Best stall: Tree Treasures, Room 1.

Innovative product: KinaKraft, Payton Manning.

Senior School

Best stall: Donuts, Zoe Wells.

Innovative product: Driftwood Succulents, Evie Trotter.

Overall marketing award: NorthCape Custom, Charlie Rowe.

Adrianna Willoughby, Yegor Nepokryty and Marina Nepokryta - originally from Ukraine - serve up royal-themed smoothies. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Clay Blakeman, 14, and Jaden van Dalen, 13, at work at the Flippin' Lekker Pancakes stall. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Thirteen-year-olds Aysha Klaui, left, and KK Doungkamon make traditional Thai sweets under the business name Luk Chup. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Siblings Sophia, 10, and Lochlan Fagan, 9, of The Stickies Card Company, design and make greeting cards. Photo / Peter de Graaf