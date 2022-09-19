Some of the Far North's top young entrepreneurs put their marketing skills to the test during Springbank School's annual Market Day.
More than 230 students from pre-school through to Year 13 had to come up with an innovative product or business for Sunday's market, which has become a popular day out on the Kerikeri events calendar.
Food stalls offering everything from South African pancakes to Lebanese specialities were popular, while other students sold their own inventions such as trampolines made from tyres and decorations made with kina shells.
Instead of paying tax, stall holders are required to donate 25 per cent of their profits to charity. Gumboot Friday, Project Island Song and Women's Refuge were among the chosen causes.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
WINNERS
Junior School
Best stall: Tree Treasures, Room 1.
Innovative product: KinaKraft, Payton Manning.
Senior School
Best stall: Donuts, Zoe Wells.
Innovative product: Driftwood Succulents, Evie Trotter.
Overall marketing award: NorthCape Custom, Charlie Rowe.