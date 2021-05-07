Kerikeri's Jim Broadbent added to real estate firm's hall of fame

Jim Broadbent is awarded his Barfoot & Thompson Hall of Fame trophy by the company's national managing director Peter Thompson. Photo / Jess Burges

Jim Broadbent is awarded his Barfoot & Thompson Hall of Fame trophy by the company's national managing director Peter Thompson. Photo / Jess Burges

Well-known Kerikeri real estate agent Jim Broadbent has been inducted into Barfoot & Thompson's Hall of Fame, joining just 15 other employees around the country to receive the honour in the company's 98-year history.

Broadbent's induction took place at the Kerikeri branch with the company's managing director Peter Thompson presenting him a trophy made by Kerikeri glass artist Sue Hawker.

Broadbent got his start in real estate in his father's business in Kerikeri. He moved to Auckland in 1988, joining the Mission Bay branch of Barfoot & Thompson and making the list of the firm's top 12 salespeople in his first year.

He spent 15 years in sales in Auckland's eastern suburbs before coming home in 2003 as a founding salesman of the newly opened Kerikeri branch.

Later Broadbent stepped in to manage the Kerikeri branch for five years at a difficult time in real estate, Peter Thompson said.

Jim Broadbent with his Barfoot & Thompson Hall of Fame trophy. Photo / Jess Burges

''Without his desire to help, the Kerikeri branch may not be here today. While currently struggling with health concerns, Jim continues to be part of the team and his commitment is never questioned,'' he said.

Broadbent, now 67, stepped aside from management in 2017 but continued as a lifestyle and residential salesman as well as supporting the new branch manager, Hayden Clarke.

Past and present colleagues also spoke at the induction, describing him variously as loyal, honest, dedicated, and straight up and down. They also recalled his sense of humour, mentoring of new staff, prodigious memory for properties and people, and fondness for a good yarn.

Jim Broadbent with Ashley Waitai-Dye, who has taken on his dog-breeding business, and her German short-haired pointer named Ruby. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Broadbent is also one of the country's top breeders of German short-haired pointers, a dog breed in demand for hunting and conservation work.

In January about 200 dog owners and 30 canines from around New Zealand attended a party to say goodbye to Broadbent, who is terminally ill. He used the occasion to formally hand over his dog-breeding business to Kaitaia woman Ashley Waitai-Dye.