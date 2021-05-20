Kerikeri Theatre Company perform The Sound of Music at Turner Centre

The hills of the Far North are about to come alive with the sound of music as a theatre company prepares to stage one of the world's best known musicals.
Kerikeri Theatre Company is performing The Sound of Music as its first big post-Covid production — the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical about love and the power of song set against the Nazi occupation of Europe in World War II.
The production features almost 60 Northland singers and actors as well as a big backstage crew.
Read More
- Northland theatre company takes musical behind bars - NZ Herald
- Willi Henley: Helping Far North kids find superpowers through youth theatre - NZ Herald
- Controversial Kerikeri play almost sold out despite tricky title - NZ Herald
- Ladies Night plays the Far North with raunchy journey mirrored in real life - NZ Herald
President Harley Alexander, who plays the part of the emotionally stilted Captain von Trapp, said it was the company's first large-scale production since the Covid pandemic disrupted live theatre last year.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
''What we wanted to do was give the people of the Far North a reason to come back to the theatre with something traditional, familiar and popular. It is a traditional version but we are making a real effort to make it fresh.''
Alexander said Kylie Penn, of The Magic Playhouse, had been brought in as director for her experience as well as her knack for bringing ''a fresh vibe''.
The part of Maria, governess to the von Trapp children, is performed by Lucy Victory — better known at home in Doubtless Bay as Lucy Houtas, who performed in London's West End before moving to New Zealand and, until Covid hit, coaching a community choir in Kaitaia.
The company has so many talented youngsters to choose from, aged as young as eight, they have assembled two casts of von Trapp children to perform alternate shows.
''We want the people of the Far North to come away from the theatre with a smile on their faces and a song in their hearts,'' Alexander said.
■ The Sound of Music will be performed at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on July 7-11, including school and public matinees. Go to www.turnercentre.co.nz for more information or to book tickets.